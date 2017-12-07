Marcella Ann Doyle Passed Away

Marcella Ann Doyle

Marcella Ann Doyle (Sally) of Ravensdale, WA went peacefully home to Jesus on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2017.

Sally was born Dec. 14, 1930 in New Ulm, MN at the family farmhouse, where she grew up with her parents and ten siblings.

In 1951, she married her loving husband, Bill.

Together in 1956, they and their first three children moved to Washington State. In 1959, they purchased 10 acres in the small town of Ravensdale, where they raised their nine children.

Sally was known for her good cooking and amazing baking skills (Especially her Sal-buns). She fed everyone that entered her house. She was a gardener of wonderful vegetables and beautiful flowers.

She had a funny sense of humor and a very generous heart.

After 56 years of Ravensdale living, she sold her property to her grandson, Josh and wife Heather and was pleased to see them transform her house into their home.

She moved to a senior living apartment in South Hill, Puyallup where she made wonderful friendships.

After only 9 months there, she suffered a stroke and fought hard in therapy, but was unable to regain her strength. She spent her last year of her life at Whispering Rose Adult Care in Buckley, WA.

She was loved and cared for by Mary, Tayna, Rose and several other great caregivers.

Sally was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill in 2012.

She is survived by nine children: Joseph (Pam), Karen Bishop (Harold), Patrick (Gina), Maureen Gauthier (Pat), Gerard (Sue), Gloria, Edward (Jackie), Robert (Jamie) and Sheila Pirro (Carl) along with 27 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

A memorial celebration will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Barbara Catholic Church in Black Diamond, WA.

Marcella Doyle will be deeply missed.