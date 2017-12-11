City Beat Updated 12-12-17

Maple Valley

Mayor Sean Kelly presided over the Monday, December 4, City Council meeting with all Councilmembers present.

Ordinance No. O-17-633, amending the Official Comprehensive Plan. Passed 7-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1203, adopting a master plan for the summit park and ballfields site to meet the park and recreation needs of the community, and to guide future development of the property. Passed 7-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1204, authorizing the City Manager to execute an Interlocal Agreement with the Tahoma School District providing School Resource Officer resources to the Tahoma School District and providing for District reimbursement to the City of fifty percent (50%) of the cost of the School Resource Officer. Passed 7-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1205, authorizing the City Manager to execute Amendment No. 1, increasing compensation and extending the duration to the Professional Services Contract with O’Brien, Barton & Hopkins PLLP for indigent defense services. Passed 7-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1206, authorizing application(s) for funding assistance for a Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program (WWRP) project for the development of the Summit Park and Ballfields project to the Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) as provided in Chapter 79A.15 RCW, acquisition of habitat conservation and outdoor recreation lands. Passed 7-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1207, establishing 2018 Legislative Priorities for the City of Maple Valley. Passed 7-0

***

Proclamation: That the week of January 1-7, 2018 be declared as William ‘Bill’ Allison Week. Citizens are urged to spend invaluable time with their families, as Former Mayor Allison will be doing as he enjoys some well-deserved respite from his contributions, dedication, and leadership to the lovely town of Maple Valley.

***

