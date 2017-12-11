Pacific Raceways Annual Toy Run Was Huge Success

Sunday, December, 3rd was a cool day, and the threat of rain was ongoing throughout the day. That did not hinder the spirit of the thousands of car enthusiasts that descended on Pacific Raceways for the Annual NW Toy Run. It was run in conjunction with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, that benefits those children that might not have anything to open on Christmas morning.

The day’s event, sponsored by Lexus of Bellevue, included music, raffles, and food, This year it also included the stuffing of a Toyota Prius with as many as possible. That alone was worth watching, seeing the strategies of those that dare try. I believe and others said the same thing, that this was by far the largest NW Toy Run held at the premiere racing facility in the Northwest. Thank you to all that made this year ending event the huge success it was. The real winners are all the kids that will be able to have a Merry Christmas this year. Photo by Bill Archer