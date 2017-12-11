Police News Updated 12-12-17

Black Diamond

On November 24 at 12:18 p.m. on the 32500 block of 4th Ave., officers were dispatched regarding a report of suspected drug activity. Upon arrival, officers contacted a subject matching the description given, and it was discovered that he was the subject of an arrest warrant. The individual was booked into jail.

On November 23 at approximately 11:16 a.m. on the 31100 block of 3rd Ave., officers received a call regarding a suspicious person using a screwdriver in an attempt to open a mailbox. The passerby reporting person did not know if the mailbox belonged to the subject and stated that the mailbox was unable to be opened. The male suspect walked away carrying a black tool box. Officers conducted an area check for the subject with negative results.

On November 20 at approximately 12:32 p.m. on the 29300 block of 216th Ave. SE, officers received a call regarding a one-vehicle traffic collision. Officers arrived and found one vehicle that struck a utility pole on the shoulder of the roadway. The driver was uninjured, and the vehicle towed.

Covington

On November 15 at 11 a.m. on the 17100 block of SE 276th St., a male was trespassed off a property for setting off a sprinkler system. Initially he refused to leave, however, when officers arrived, he left after receiving the trespass letter.

On November 23 at 3:50 p.m. on the 17400 block of SE 270th Pl., a male was observed passing all cashiers and walking out of a business without paying for an RC car. When asked for a receipt, the male kept walking. The male got into a vehicle with 3 other people. Attempts to contact ended with negative results.

On November 21 at 8 a.m. on the 27300 block of Covington Way SE, officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary that had just occurred. Reports were that subjects from a vehicle attempted to break a door window with a bat and then fled the scene after seeing employees in the building. Upon arrival, employees stated they thought that a vehicle had accidently backed into the door and upon check, multiple subjects were standing at the front door before running back to the vehicle and driving off. Check with the company owning the vehicle revealed it was missing. It was then reported as stolen.

King County

On November 24 at 3:09 p.m. on the 28800 block of 164th Ave. SE, deputies were dispatched to a non-injury vehicle vs. fence collision. Upon arrival, a badly damaged vehicle was found in the front yard of a residence. The resident stated he heard a loud crash and when he went to the window, he saw a large vehicle in the front yard. The resident talked with the driver and could smell intoxicants on his breath. The driver was processed for DUI with a breath reading at .207. The male was cited for DUI, and notice of infraction for No Valid Proof of Insurance, Improper Lane Usage, and Speeds too fast for conditions.

On November 23 between 1:51 p.m. and 1:58 p.m. of November 25 on the 28000 block of 201st Ave. SE, a female was observed stealing a package from the front doorstep of a residence after ringing the doorbell with no answer. Contained in the package was an incense holder, flamingo nightlight, and twerking Santa Claus.

On November 22 at 10:35 a.m. in the area of SE Summit Landsburg Rd. and SE 252nd St., a vehicle was observed fishtailing in its lane of travel. The driver then made a turn into a school parking lot. The known driver ignored attempts to contact him and continued driving on the roadway. At one point, the driver drove over a large berm and then picked up speed down a non-vehicle road at a high rate of speed. As the driver, with passengers, continued to elude deputies, Guardian One was called to assist along with K-9. The vehicle was found abandoned. A male, stating he was merely a passenger, was contacted while walking along the roadway. Deputies went to a house where they thought the driver would be and found a female with an outstanding warrant. While in route to jail, the female stated she had swallowed a bag of narcotics and was taken to a local hospital for observation. The driver was finally located and cited for investigation of attempting to elude. The vehicle was also impounded.

On November 19 at 11:30 a.m. on the 28800 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, someone entered a vehicle by removing locking mechanisms from both vehicle front doors while the owner was out walking. Stolen items included game books, and assorted magic cards.

On November 18 at 3:30 p.m. on the 18200 block of 152nd Ave. SE, a resident left the garage door open and thought she heard a noise a half hour later, but did not check. A half hour later, the resident observed that a mountain bike had been stolen.

On November 16 at 10:20 a.m. on the 21400 block of SE Falcon Way, two non-students were observed in a school gym area. They stated they were going to switch schools and wanted a look around. They were finally advised to leave the school grounds. The males got into a vehicle with two other males and parked in a different location. During an investigation, it was learned that they had given school security false names. It was also learned that one of the males had a history of bringing a weapon to school. Contact was made with the males and it was determined they were weapon free. The males were trespassed.

Maple Valley

On November 23 at 11:06 p.m. on the 26100 block of 221st Pl. SE, officers were dispatched to an area where suspicious people were walking around with flashlights near an abandoned house. One male was contacted, and a check of the male revealed he had 5 warrants, one of which was non-extraditable. The male was booked into Kent Jail on his warrants.

On November 19 at 1:43 a.m. on the 23900 block of SR 169, a driver was observed exceeding the speed limit. Upon contact, the male driver stated he did not realize he was driving 28 mph over the speed limit. A slight odor of alcohol could be detected coming from the male. The male stated he had a couple of drinks 3 hours before and was fine to drive. After failing the Field Sobriety Tests, the male blew breath tests of .187/.197. After the tests, the male became belligerent. He was cited for Speeding and DUI before being released.

On November 19 at 12:05 a.m. on the 23600 block of Witte Rd. SE, check of vehicle tabs revealed they had expired as of May. Upon contact, check of the male revealed he had a suspended license for an unpaid ticket. The vehicle was impounded, and the male cited for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree along with a warning for displaying improper license plate/expired tabs.

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree