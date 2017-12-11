Ribbon Cutting for New Playground in Wilderness Park
The Lake Wilderness Park playground will be undergoing a complete renovation from December 5 – December 29, as the old playground equipment will be removed to make way for new equipment.
The City of Maple Valley urges citizens to find alternative places for their children to play during this time.
A ribbon cutting event to celebrate the new playground will take place on Friday, December 29, at 2:00p.m. Please join us!
