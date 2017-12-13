Message from the Durbin family on Judy Durbin’s Passing
Good evening friends and family! It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that this afternoon we lost an amazing mother, wife, aunt, grandmother and friend.
Mom was wrapped in Dad’s arms as she peacefully passed. She was surrounded by family all day, and when she was ready, she slipped away.
We truly want to thank everyone for the love and prayers.
Love Chad, Aubrey, Kyle, Shala and Greg
Service will be after the holidays. We will share details soon.
Rest In Peace Mom!
