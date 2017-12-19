Churches Welcoming Everyone To Enjoy the Christmas Season With Them

Cedarcreek Covenant Church

Join us on Sunday, December 24 for a special Christmas Eve service at Cedarcreek Covenant Church at 10 a.m. at Glacier Park Elementary School! We will remember the birth of our Savior together, at a worship service filled with celebratory song, engaging teaching, and joyful fellowship. All are welcome! Check us out at www.cedarcreekcovenant.org.

Cornerstone United Methodist Church

Join us Christmas Eve for contemporary worship Services at: 10:00 am, 7:00 pm and 11:00 pm

All services include Scriptures, carols, special music, a celebration of the Incarnation, and Silent Night by candlelight! Our 11 pm service will also include Holy Communion. Note: We will join together for one morning worship service on both December 24th and December 31st. 20730 SE 272nd Street in Covington. (425) 432-1790 www.BuildingOnJesus.org

December 31st: 1st Sunday after Christmas; Praise Service of Worship to Close Out 2017 and Prepare Our Hearts for a New Year Ahead with God! 10:00 am

Hope Fellowship

Hope Fellowship would like to invite you and your family to a wonderful night of celebrating God’s great love for us in Jesus. We will have three services on Christmas Eve at 9am, 4pm & 6pm, with childcare provided from nursery through Kindergarten. Come out to enjoy great music, a short message with a candlelight closing as we celebrate Jesus.

21115 SE 27nd St Maple Valley, WA 98038. www.hope-fellowship.net

Lake Sawyer Christian Church

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and this Christmas Lake Sawyer Christian Church is preparing for a weekend of celebration! We invite your family to join us for one of our evening candlelight services, Saturday, December 23rd at 6pm or Sunday, December 24th at 6pm. Sip hot apple cider, sing Christmas songs, and hear a message of holiday hope. We will have a special offering supporting Vine Maple Place, an organization in our community that aims to break the cycle of homelessness for single parents and their children. We will be providing nursery and toddler childcare during these evening services, however we encourage families to worship together with their little ones! Or, be with us Sunday morning, December 24th for our regular amazing Sunday worship experience. Sunday service times are at 9am & 10:45am and all children and youth programs will be available. We are located at 31605 Lake Sawyer Rd SE, Black Diamond WA 98010. For more information about LSCC, visit us at www.lscc.org or call the church office at (360) 886-8045. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year!

Mountain Vineyard Christian Fellowship

We invited you to join us on December 24th at 9:45am for our Sunday morning service as well as our annual Christmas Eve service at 6:00 p.m. Consider joining us as we celebrate the birth of Jesus with music and our annual candle lighting service. In the gospel of Luke, it says, “And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today, in the town of David, a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger. ”Come celebrate with us the reality of Jesus the Christ in Christmas without fear and with great joy. Mountain Vineyard Christian Fellowship is located at 19001 SE 272nd St., Kent, WA 98042 * (253) 631-6886 * www.mtnvineyard.org

New Community Church

Christmas Eve Service 12/24/17 – Service Times: 9:15 a.m. | 10:45 a.m. | 5:30 p.m. | 7:00 p.m.

We would love to have you join us at New Community Church on Christmas Eve for a candle light service. A great place, with great people, really no better way to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Services times are available throughout the day at 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. to make it easier to schedule during the busy holiday weekend. We hope to see you there.

Olson Mansion Property (21401 244th Ave SE) www.newcommunity.us or call the church office at 425-432-1359. Pastor Ken Mitchell – 21401 244th Ave SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038, 425-432-1359 info@newcommunity.us or www.newcommunity.us

Real Life Church

Christmas Music Experience – Sunday, December 17th at 9 a.m./11 a.m./6 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Services (Fun tradition for the whole family!) – Sunday, December 24th at 10 a.m./5 p.m./8 p.m. Pastor Steve Murray – 26201 180th Ave SE, Covington, WA 98042. 253-631-4163: Reallifechurch.com

Taylor Creek Church

Taylor Creek Church invites the community to our Christmas Eve Service, Sunday, December 24th at 6:00 p.m. Come celebrate with us the birth of Jesus. Taylor Creek Church is located at 21110 – 244th Ave. SE in Maple Valley. Senior Pastor: Jason Katen. Find out more at taylorcreekchurch.org