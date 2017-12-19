Crime Prevention Tips for the Holiday Break

Hide it, Lock it, Keep it!

Burglars like easy targets. Most often, they enter through unlocked doors or windows, pick cars or apartments where valuable items are visible, and break in when they are certain no one’s home. Taking a few simple steps will keep your car or apartment from becoming an easy mark:

Always lock your doors and windows, even if you are only stepping down the hall for a minute or just dashing into the grocery for that can of pumpkin purée you forgot to buy. Theft only takes seconds, not minutes or hours.

If you are leaving town, or will be away long hours, purchase an automatic timer for your lights, television or stereo.

Let your neighbors know you are leaving (and when you are coming back). Take advantage of friends and acquaintances, who will be home when you are not. They want to keep your apartment building, dorm or neighborhood safe, too.

Put your mail delivery on hold, or ask a friend to bring it in for you daily. Burglars often look for piles of newspapers or overstuffed mailboxes to determine whether you are out of town.

Have packages delivered to a destination someone will be able receive it, or a secured locker such as the ones provided by Amazon.

Shop carefully

Maybe you are scrambling to buy last minute presents for friends and family or running late and making a quick stop at the ATM to get cash for dinner, but even in the holiday rush stay aware. Shop during daylight hours whenever possible and avoid carrying visible packages or shopping bags around with you longer than necessary. Pick ATMS in safe locations, such as on campus, inside banks or in well-lit locations. Do not carry more cash or credit cards than you need for the evening.

Be wary of strangers at the door

The holidays bring a constant slew of rings and knocks, sometimes expected and sometimes not. Whether it’s UPS dropping a package, a group of carolers, your neighbor delivering cookies, or just friends swinging by, it’s important to confirm who it is before opening the door. Play it safe by:

Asking who’s there, before opening

Keeping your door locked, even when you’re at home

Steering clear of charity scams, ask smart questions and never provide credit card information to a stranger at the door

Stowing valuables out of sight from the front door and windows

Stay aware at holiday parties and festivities

It is not a holiday season without parties and celebrations, which often include spiked eggnog and champagne. It is easy to lose track of your surroundings when you are in high spirits.