Don’t Miss It!

In December 1903, after many attempts, the Wright brothers were successful in getting their “flying machine” off the ground. Thrilled, they telegraphed this message to their sister Katherine: “We have actually flown 120 feet. Will be home for Christmas.” Katherine hurried to the editor of the local newspaper and showed him the message. He glanced at it and said, “How nice. The boys will be home for Christmas.” He totally missed the big news – man had flown! –

It is amazing how many times we miss good news or important news. It is not that we have not been told, it is that we just don’t hear it. Take Christmas for example, the twenty-fifth of December is the celebration of the birth of Christ. Millions all over the world celebrate this special holiday, yet, how many celebrated the birthday of Christ? How many missed the good news that is intended with the Christ child? Remember the words of the angel to the Shepherds the night Jesus was born? “But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people; for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”- Luke 2:10-11. (Emphasis mine)

That was missed by many that day. Not because it was unavailable, as the shepherds had told others what they had seen. Even up to a year or so later, even the religious missed it. When the least likely of people, magi from the East came in search for Jesus to worship him, the religious knew the prophecy of where, but gave no credence. It came and went, and when they were finally faced with the news, rather than seeking to find out about what the wise men were seeking, they piously gave Herod knowledge, but their hearts were not curious at all.

Thirty-three years later, Jesus was proclaiming the good news, and the populous, pious and polity were not interested. The populous was only interested in His miracles, the religious in His silence, and the polity in their rule. They missed the good news. Don’t let that be you. Jesus said “Truly, truly, I say to you, he who hears My word, and believes Him who sent Me, has eternal life, and does not come into judgment, but has passed out of death into life.” – John 5:24.

Have you heard the good news? We would love for you to be part of our family Christmas at Taylor Creek Church. Join us this Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. as we hear from the “Voices of Christmas.” Find out more at taylorcreekchurch.org.

We also invited to join us every Sunday, 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10:15 a.m. for Worship. We are located at 21110 244th Ave S.E. Maple Valley.

