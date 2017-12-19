Green River College To Offer Classes At Tahoma Regional Learning Center

Green River College Continuing Education is excited to announce a new partnership with the Tahoma School District. Beginning in January 2018, the College will begin offering a number of personal enrichment classes at the Tahoma High School & Regional Learning Center.

Dawn Wakeley, Tahoma’s Executive Director Teaching and Learning said, “This partnership is a wonderful celebration for us. In partnering with Green River College, we are taking the first step toward realizing our vision for a new high school building that supports both our comprehensive high school, and extends learning opportunities to our entire community, who so generously support our district.”

Classes beginning in January will include: Ceramics I, Ceramics II, Short Story & Novel Writing, Writing for Children and Getting Published, Digital Photography, Watercolor Painting and Essential Oils.

In the coming year the College plans to expand course offerings to include professional development, small business and additional personal enrichment courses.

To register or for more information on these classes please go to www.greeenriver.edu/cce or call 253-833-9111, Ext. 2535.