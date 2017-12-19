Police New Updated 12-18-17

Black Diamond

On December 3 at 10:51 p.m. on the 34000 block of the Enumclaw/Black Diamond Rd., officers stopped a driver for speeding. Upon contact, it was determined that the 38-year old male driver was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was cited for DUI, No Proof of Insurance, No Registration and Open Container of Alcohol, and booked into Issaquah Jail.

***

On December 1 at approximately 10:14 p.m. on the 32000 block of Botts Dr., an officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a vacant home’s driveway. Upon contact, it was found that the driver was the owner of the vacant residence. The officer cleared the scene without incident.

***

On November 29 at approximately 11:41 a.m. at the intersection of the Black Diamond/Ravensdale Rd. and 3rd Ave., officers received a call regarding a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was found that a vehicle traveling west, failed to stop at the stop sign. The vehicle struck another vehicle traveling north. There were no injuries and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Covington

On November 27 at 10:42 p.m. on the 17400 block of SE 272nd St., while making contact with two males at a business, check of the males revealed one had a warrant from another city for failing to appear for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree. The male was booked into Enumclaw Jail on his warrant.

***

On November 26 between 12:01-5:30 a.m. on the 27100 block of 185th Ave. SE, officers were dispatched to a report of a business window being broken. Upon arrival, it appeared that a driver backed a vehicle into the business window, and then entered/exited the business through the broken window. Stolen items included an Iphone 8 Plus, Iphone 7 Plus and Ipad Pro.

***

On November 23 at 5:02 p.m. on the 16700 block of SE 272nd St., officers were notified of a male and female yelling at each other in a business parking lot. Upon arrival, check of the pair revealed the male had a warrant for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree. The female also had a warrant for Contempt of Court. The male was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) on his warrant, and the female into King County Jail on her warrant.

King County

On December 1 between 3 p.m. and 11 a.m. of December 4 on the 33300 block of 206th Ave. SE, someone stole a welder from a residential shop.

***

On November 30 at 9:55 p.m. on the 22300 block of SE 231st St., a witness flagged down deputies to report that a suspect male had assault another male. When the suspect saw deputies approaching, he began backing up, but was blocked in. Upon contact, a strong odor of intoxicates was detected coming from the suspect. The suspect stated that he had some alcohol for dinner. According to the suspect’s front seat passenger, the other male had cut them off while traveling down the road. After failing the Field Sobriety Tests, the suspect blew breath samples of .131/.114. The suspect was cited for DUI and his vehicle impound. He was released to a relative.

***

On November 29 at 9:44 p.m. on the 24600 block of 190th Pl. SE, a deputy was dispatched to a possible mail theft. Residents heard mailboxes being opened and upon looking outside, one of the residents could see a passenger taking mail from the mailboxes and then placing it in the vehicle. The male resident got in his vehicle and followed the suspects. When they stopped, he got out of his vehicle and confronted them. The males fled the scene while throwing the mail out of the window. The resident recovered the mail, which was returned to the owners.

***

On November 27 at 9:43 p.m. on the 19400 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., a driver turned his high-beams on, which obstructed the vision of a deputy. As the deputy approached the driver’s side window, the driver put his vehicle in gear and fled the scene. No pursuit took place, but the incident was documented as eluding.

***

On November 27 at 9:45 a.m. on the 19200 block of SE 332nd Pl., someone broke into one of three mailboxes on a common stand. Mail from the box was strewn in a drainage ditch in front of the residence. A small box that had been in the mailbox was opened with the contents stolen.

***

On November 26 at 12:01 a.m. on the 23000 block of Upper Dorre Don Way SE, a male was contacted at a residence that he had been evicted from. According to the male, he had been living at the residence for the last 10 years. He stated that his lawyer had quashed the eviction from the property several months ago, but was unable to contact the lawyer for confirmation at the time due to the weekend. The male was told he needed to obtain documentation that he was allowed on the property. Due to the property management company not being diligent about maintaining the property, the male now has squatter’s rights and has to be legally evicted again.

Maple Valley

On November 27 at 10:52 a.m. in the area of SE Wax Rd. and SR 169, a driver was observed making a lane change without signaling. Upon contact, the male stated he had a suspended license. Once confirmed, the male stated he did not have anything on his person the officers should know about. He then quickly changed his answer stating he had a pocket- knife in his jacket pocket. Search of the male revealed a knife; a tubular item the male stated was found in his laundry and was not his; and a tooter. When asked about a thin tubular item in another pocket, the male stated he did not know. Looking in the pocket confirmed that it was a capped syringe, which was removed from the pocket. Other items located in the search were metal knuckles and a second syringe. The male’s vehicle was impounded, and the male booked into Kent Jail for investigation of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree.

***

On November 27 at 9:08 a.m. on the 26600 block of SR 169, a vehicle was observed being driven with blue lights in the headlight assemblies. Upon contact, check of the driver revealed he had a suspended license for failing to appear for unpaid tickets. The vehicle was impounded, and the male cited for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree, Improper Lamp Color, and No Proof of Insurance.

***

On November 26 at 2:29 p.m. in the area of SE 237th St. and 216th Pl. SE, officers were dispatched to a female sleeping in a vehicle on the side of the road. Upon arrival, three females appeared to be engaged in a verbal argument. According to the suspect female, she had been asleep in the vehicle while waiting for her boyfriend to get back with gasoline. Because she and her boyfriend were homeless, they were looking for a quiet neighborhood to park. Check of the female was clear, however, her boyfriend had a warrant for Burglary. According to the female, the vehicle belonged to a friend who was currently in jail, but who had allowed the couple to use it while he was in custody. The boyfriend did not return, so the female stated she was waiting for someone else to bring her fuel and then she would leave.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree