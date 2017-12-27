VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Events
Christmas Cheer Brought to a Senior

Christmas Cheer Brought to a Senior

By VOICE of the Valley
December 27, 2017
69
0
Share:

Soos Creek Water & Sewer District employees, consultants and commissioners raise money each year to help bring Christmas cheer to residents in our community.

Cathy was selected this year as one of our recipients to help. We pledged $250 towards her power bill and brought Santa to visit with her last week to spread the Christmas cheer!

The pleasure was truly all ours! The community is a better place with Cathy around.

Tagsadultsblack diamondcommunitycovingtoneventsking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdaleseniortahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

Never Alone

Next Article

Zachary McNair Passed Away

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.