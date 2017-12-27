Christmas Cheer Brought to a Senior
Soos Creek Water & Sewer District employees, consultants and commissioners raise money each year to help bring Christmas cheer to residents in our community.
Cathy was selected this year as one of our recipients to help. We pledged $250 towards her power bill and brought Santa to visit with her last week to spread the Christmas cheer!
The pleasure was truly all ours! The community is a better place with Cathy around.
