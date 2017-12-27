Maple Valley Parks & Recreation has Winter Recreation Registration Open Now!

Make a Resolution to Be Fit, Have Fun, and Learn Something New!

Check out the Winter 2018 Recreation Guide in your mailbox or on-line at maplevalleywa.gov.

Don’t get caught hibernating during the winter months! We have many returning classes and some new opportunities to keep you and your family busy through the long winter months.

Check out some new Adult Classes happening at the Lodge.

Adults can sign up for a Bollywood Dance Class, learn to be a Crime Scene Investigator, Take Time for yourself by Creating your own Art Journal or Coloring Inspiration, you can Learn to Play Guitar, join Zumba Class, or many other classes and programs. Take time for self-improvement in 2018!

Register on-line at maplevalleywa.gov or call 425-432-9953 for more information or to register by phone.