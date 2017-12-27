Never Alone

A little boy was eagerly looking forward to the birthday party of a friend who lived only a few blocks away. When the day finally arrived, a blizzard made the sidewalks and roads nearly impassable. The lad’s father, sensing the danger, hesitated to let his son go. The youngster reacted tearfully. “But Dad,” he pleaded, “all the other kids will be there. Their parents are letting them go.” The father thought for a moment, then replied softly, “All right, you may go.” Surprised but overjoyed, the boy bundled up and plunged into the raging storm. The driving snow made visibility almost impossible, and it took him more than half an hour to trudge the short distance to the party. As he rang the doorbell, he turned briefly to look out into the storm. His eye caught the shadow of a retreating figure. It was his father. He had followed his son’s every step to make sure he arrived safely.

This is a beautiful picture of our heavenly Father. There are many times in our lives that we feel as if we are alone. Those times are often when we are going through difficulties. Family, financial or physical, they are all the same when we feel as if no one is there. However, those who have put their faith in Christ have the assurance that the Father never leaves His children. The Bible tells us that the Lord will never leave us or forsake us – Hebrews 13:5

Though we go through difficult trials in life, which God allows for our good and His glory, we are not alone. Just like the father and the young lad, He let his son go into the cold and chilling darkness, but he never left him. That is what our heavenly father does. He watches over us in the storm. He allows the storm to strengthen our faith and when He brings us through, He allows us to look back to see His hand was on us all along. This does not mean that there will be no losses, His promises is that we will never be alone, even to the end.

The best way to see Him and His hand is to open up the pages of His book and read of the testimonies of His faithfulness. David said as recorded in Psalm 40:1-2 “I waited patiently for the Lord; And He inclined to me and heard my cry. He brought me up out of the pit of destruction, out of the miry clay, And He set my feet upon a rock making my footsteps firm.” The Father is there. Do you know Him?

