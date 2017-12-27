Police News Updated 12-26-17

Black Diamond

On December 8 at approximately 5:04 p.m. on the 21700 block of 291st St., officers were dispatched to a physical domestic that took place the day before. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the reporting party and observed physical injuries to the party. The injuries were photographed, and a statement taken before arresting the suspect for Assault 4th degree, Domestic Violence and transporting to SCORE (South Correctional Entity).

***

On December 6 at 2 p.m. at the Monroe Correctional Complex, an officer arrested a subject on a Black Diamond arrest warrant as he was being released. The subject was transported to SCORE, where it was determined he needed medical attention for an injured ankle that was sustained the night before in a prison fight. The subject was transported to a hospital and released from custody.

***

On December 4 at 7:38 a.m. on the 28800 block of 216th Ave. SE, officers were dispatched regarding a report of a motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, officers determined that medical aid was not required, and a collision report was filed with the at fault driver cited.

Covington

On December 4 at 6 p.m. on the 19400 block of 266th St., when a resident returned home, he noticed a window that was open. Upon arrival, an officer observed a pry mark on the window that had not been there before. A female Dachshund was discovered missing from the home.

***

On November 30 at 3:02 p.m. on the 25800 block of 179th Pl. SE, upon returning home, a resident found several packages that were all empty sitting in his driveway. Upon closer inspection, the packages belonged to other area residents. When returning the boxes, the resident learned that one contained an Xbox One ordered by the son of the recipient. The son is currently in the Army and stationed in South Korea, but had the item shipped to his parents. A second box returned to another recipient contained vitamin supplements.

***

On November 29 at 3 p.m. on the 25900 block of 184th Pl. SE, a male was observed taking two packages from a neighbor’s doorstep. When confronted, the known suspect handed the two packages over and told the witness to take them. After being told to stay where he was until police got there, the suspect pulled a hypodermic needle and attempted to stab the witness. The witness shoved the suspect, who then ran towards his house and disappeared. Following an investigation, the suspect was charged with Theft, 3rd degree.

King County

On December 9 at 1:13 p.m. on the 17200 block of SE Covington Sawyer Rd., according to a female driver, a male driver came up from behind and hit the driver’s side of her van before passing her in oncoming traffic causing drivers to take to the shoulder of the road so as not to be struck. The female followed the suspect driver home and confirmed with police that he was the driver that collided with her vehicle. Meanwhile, the suspect stated he was drunk, but not the driver of the vehicle. The male was cited for DUI, Hit and Run attended vehicle as well as given infractions for Operating a motor vehicle without insurance and Speed too fast for conditions.

***

On December 9 at 10:30 a.m. on the 29400 block of 188th Ave. SE, a resident informed a relative that someone was in the back yard. Upon investigation, a truck was observed on a side road next to the residence with 3 people inside wearing ski masks. The resident’s relative observed his electric trolling motor in the back of the truck before the suspects left the scene.

***

On December 8 at 5 a.m. in the area of SE 308th St. and E. Lake Morton Dr. SE, a resident reported that someone shot his vehicle that had been parked at an intersection overnight several times. A neighbor reported hearing four gun shots.

***

On December 5 between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the 19400 block of SE Auburn/Black Diamond Rd., someone got into an unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet. The owner was notified by his bank, through text messages, that transactions had taken place on his account. There was also an ATM withdrawal of $400.

***

On December 4 at 4:55 p.m. on the 17000 block of SE 184th St., while conducting a check of a parking lot, a vehicle was observed parked in the lot. Check of the plates revealed they were stolen. The male driver began getting out of the vehicle stating he was waiting for a tow, however, as the deputy approached, the male got back in the vehicle and rolled his window up. When told to get out of the vehicle, the male wanted to know what it was all about. Told that the plates were stolen, the male yelled that it was not his vehicle. The male then started the vehicle and sped out of the parking lot going over dividers at a high rate of speed. The male also had a female passenger. The deputy made no attempt to pursue.

Maple Valley

On December 5 at 1:15 a.m. on the 27200 block of 216th Ave. SE, a male was observed sleeping in his vehicle in a business parking lot. When asked to leave, the male refused. Upon arrival, the male told the officer that he was waiting for a friend even though he had no other information regarding the friend. He denied being homeless, regardless of the vehicle being full of personal items. The male was cooperative despite being listed as a violent offender.

***

On November 30 at 8 a.m. on the 26900 block of Maple Valle/Black Diamond Rd. SE, two known suspects were observed sleeping in dumpsters behind a business. Multiple complaints had been listed over the past few weeks regarding messes left behind, including needles. Upon arrival, the male and female suspects were located and trespassed from the area. Check of the couple revealed the female had two warrants – Criminal Trespass and Theft, 3rd degree. She was booked into Kent Jail on her warrants.

***

On November 27 at 10:52 a.m. in the area of SE Wax Rd. and SR 169, a driver was observed making a lane change without signaling. Upon contact, the male driver stated he was aware his license was suspended. Search of the male revealed a pocket knife, a tooter (used to inhale vapors) that he stated he found in his laundry, a capped syringe that the male stated he did not know about, metal knuckles, and a second syringe the male told the officer where to find. The vehicle was impounded, and the male booked into Kent Jail for Drug Paraphernalia Possession, Possession of a dangerous weapon, and Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degre