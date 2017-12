Thank You Everyone!

Thanks to the generosity of our residents, the Holiday Engines collected: 24,552 pounds of food (that’s over 12 TONS) and $23,902.

All of the donations will go to the Maple Valley Food Bank, which serves: Maple Valley, Black Diamond, Covington, Hobart, Ravensdale, and Tahoma School District

Your firefighters thank you for helping the less fortunate this holiday season.

Maple Valley Fire Department