‘Tis the season to Share the Joy

Share the Joy Holiday Toy Program has been an integral part of the Black Diamond Community Center (BDCC) for a number of years now, and with each passing year it keeps getting better and better as it reaches out to help those in need especially at Christmas time.

On Wednesday, December 20, Black Diamond families in need made their way to BDCC where they could choose from a wide variety of items such as toiletries, winter gloves, coats and hats donated by Zumiez, and much more spread throughout the Center on a number of tables. They also had on hand large bags filled with Christmas gift goodies, individualized per child, put together from Wish Lists.

Christmas Wish Lists were made several weeks in advance for the children of Black Diamond families who receive sustenance from the Food Bank, as well as families from Enumclaw School District’s free/reduced lunch program. Then a number of busy volunteers cheerfully match and stuff large bags full of items for each family from their Wish Lists.

Earlier on during a huge effort to gather donations, Giving Trees filled with tags of wishes from children as well as teens were places at several sites around the City. Sites included St. Barbara’s Catholic Church, Lake Sawyer Grocery, The Loft Salon & Spa, Black Diamond Library, and Black Diamond Antiques. The community was then encouraged to take an ornament or two and fulfill the wished-for item on the tag.

Then there were the major sponsors of the event, Automotive Service Association Northwest of King and Snohomish Counties. Leading the effort to fulfill Christmas wishes for 11 families of approximately 47 children between them were Bryan Kelley and his wife, Melissa, from Valley Automotive, and Kevin Marks with his wife, Mona, from Interstate Batteries. Their intent of shopping for hours and hours was to show these special families what a Christmas can be, thereby implanting in them a hope for the future. Every dollar that was donated to this huge effort was given back through the gifts on children’s wish lists – which included 6 bikes and lots and lots of toys.

Others contributing in the efforts of making Share the Joy be the successful program it is included: Black Diamond Maple Valley Kiwanis Club, Black Diamond Eagles, Lake Sawyer Community Club members, Lake Sawyer Christian Church, Pythian Sisters, Bells Angels, King County Fire District 44 IAFF Local 3186, Patricia Love, and McGann Electric. Margaret Harto, of the Covington Kiwanis and former Mayor of Covington, contacted BDCC Executive Director, Cheryl Hanson, and offered to donate 11 bikes to the effort. There were also numerous others helping in the efforts to bring joy and blessings to approximately sixty families of which a number of them have between 2-4 children per family.

Keith Watson, President of the BDCC Board, along with wife, Judy, were on hand helping as well as singing the praises of the Community Center and all it does for the community. The Center is an independent, non-profit organization not owned by the City, but rather the community and the Board of Directors. The Center was started on a King County Community Development Grant 26 years ago. Then after 25 years of serving and supporting their community, the BDCC building was fully turned over to its Board of Directors.