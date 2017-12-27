Zachary McNair Passed Away

Zack McNair passed away on November 7, 2017. Zack was born September 14, 1961 and graduated from Tahoma High School in 1980. He grew up on Dorre Don. He was the son of Charles and Estelle McNair. He was one of 5 children. Sister is Maureen and 3 brothers, Joel, Douglas and Steven.

Memorial service for Zachary McNair will be held at 11:30 on Saturday, Dec. 30 at the Hobart Church, followed by cremation burial at the Hobart Cemetery.