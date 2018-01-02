VOICE of the Valley

Events
Ochoa Graduates From Basic Training

By VOICE of the Valley
January 2, 2018
U.S. Air Force Airman Marcus A. Ochoa graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Ochoa is the son of Imelda Kinonen and stepson of Scott Kinonen of Nampa, Idaho.

He is a 2017 graduate of Tahoma Senior High School, Covington, Wash.

