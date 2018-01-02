Police Reports Updated 1-2-18

Black Diamond

On December 17 at 1:46 p.m. on the 29000 block of 216th Ave. SE, officers were dispatched to a business, regarding a report of disorderly conduct by a customer. Upon arrival, officers contacted and detained an individual matching the description of the reported customer. During an investigation, the individual pulled away from officers and fled on foot through a nearby neighborhood. Through continued investigation, the 20-year old male was identified and cited by mail for Disorderly Conduct; Criminal Trespass, 1st Degree; and Obstruct Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Arrest.

***

On December 16 at 7:25 a.m. on the 32400 block of 1st Ave., officers were dispatched regarding a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers contacted the driver of the vehicle who stated that he was there to remove a trailer from the property for the property owner.

***

On December 14 at approximately 11:37 p.m. near the 31000 block of 229th Ave. SE, officers responded to a call regarding a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers determined that a burglary had occurred, and the suspect was arrested.

Covington

On December 10 at 10:14 a.m. on the 17400 block of SE 272nd St., a male on a bicycle was observed approaching a vehicle that was parked in a business parking lot, possibly overnight. Upon seeing the officer, the rider rode off. Check of the vehicle revealed a male and female sleeping in the back and another female in the driver’s seat looking on a cell phone. During a conversation, the female stated she was basically homeless. Check of the female revealed she had warrants for paraphernalia, theft and a suspended license. The other male and female had suspended licenses. The female with warrants stated all three occupants had addictions to either heroin or meth before being booked into Kent Jail on her warrants.

***

On December 8 between noon and noon of December 9 on the 17600 block of SE 267th Pl., according to a property manager, someone forced a door open to a residence and appeared to be living or going in and out of the inside of a crawlspace.

***

On December 5 at 8:55 p.m. on the 27100 block of 167th Pl. SE, officers were dispatched to a business alarm. Upon arrival, employees stated that a male attempted to use a wire cutter to cut a wire from a cell phone on a display mount. Unable to cut the wire, the suspect grabbed three phones and pulled them out by hand before fleeing the business to a vehicle and then fleeing the scene leaving the cutter behind.

King County

On December 17 at 11:30 a.m. on the 14200 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., a male suspect selected several items that were placed in a box at a business counter. Before paying for the items, the suspect grabbed the box, exited the business and drove off.

***

On December 16 at 10:48 p.m. in the area of SE 192nd St. and 138th Ave. SE, a vehicle was observed parked in the middle of a lane of traffic. Upon contact, the male driver stated he wanted to make a phone call and did not want to drive while he was calling. Check of the male revealed he had a Revoked, 2nd degree, license with two warrants – DUI and Driving While License Suspended, 2nd degree. The male was booked into King County Jail on one of his warrants. He was additionally cited for Driving While License Revoked, 2nd degree, and his vehicle impounded.

***

On December 15 at 8:55 p.m. on the 13500 block of SE 162nd St., residents were complaining about a work truck with a large cargo trailer parked along the road blocking their view. Check of the truck/trailer revealed the trailer did not have a license plate and that it was reported as stolen. Upon contact, the owner stated he had just purchased the trailer at an auction, but did not know where the sales receipt was. He was surprised to find out that the trailer was stolen and was then directed to unhitch the trailer as the owner was coming to get it, which he did.

***

On December 14 between 5:10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on the 24800 block of 164th Ave. SE, someone entered a detached shop by kicking the door in. A vehicle in the shop was rifled through. The suspect then broke a window to the residence and stole a DVD, miscellaneous power tools, and blower.

***

On December 12 at 9:30 p.m. on the 14000 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., someone stole a wallet from a locker inside a business. The locker was not locked.

***

On December 6 between 9:30-11 a.m. on the 21400 block of Renton Maple Valley Rd. SE, someone broke into a vehicle parked near a trail by smashing a window. Stolen from the vehicle was a purse. The suspect attempted to make two purchases totaling a little over $2,000, but had been denied.

Maple Valley

On December 10 at 12”35 a.m. on the 28100 block of 216th Ave. SE, a driver was observed weaving on the roadway. After being observed making a wide turn, the driver was contacted. The female stated she was reaching for something in the vehicle. An odor of alcohol could be detected coming from the vehicle. The male passenger stated it was coming from him. Showing signs of intoxication, the female blew breath tests of .139/.135. The vehicle was impounded, and the female cited for DUI as well as improper lane travel.

***

On December 9 at 8:27 p.m. on the 24800 block of 230th Way SE, a group of five males and females were contacted for possibly consuming alcohol. A bottle of alcohol was observed sticking out of the purse of one of two 15-year old females. After confiscating the bottle, a vaping pen was found in the female’s purse, as well as on her person. She stated she took the pens from a parent. Three of the subjects were released while the parent of the 15-year old females was called. Before being released to the parent, the bottle of alcohol was dumped out in front of the females. The female with the bottle in her purse was informed she would be recommended for charges of Minor in Possession or Consumption of Alcohol.

***

On December 9 at 11:50 a.m. on the 26400 block of SR 169, an officer was dispatched regarding a road rage incident. According to a male, while driving through a business parking lot, a suspect male pulled out in front of him and then followed him. At one point, the suspect pulled up next to the male and began yelling at him before punching his passenger window. Attempts to contact the reporting male for more information ended with negative results.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree