Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Lake Wilderness Park Playground

Hearty souls braved the rainy weather to be a witness a ribbon cutting ceremony regarding the Lake Wilderness Park playground project.

Known as the Jewell of the City, Lake Wilderness Park officially became a part of the City of Maple Valley on January 1, 2003.

In 2007, the City developed a master plan for the Park identifying a number of improvements to the aging infrastructure that would be built over a 20-year period. Included in that Plan were improvements to the playground.

After a failed bond measure in February 2017, the Council made a decision to find the funds for the $225,000 project and were elated with the results.