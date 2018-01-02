VOICE of the Valley

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Lake Wilderness Park Playground

By VOICE of the Valley
January 2, 2018
Hearty souls braved the rainy weather to be a witness a ribbon cutting ceremony regarding the Lake Wilderness Park playground project.

Known as the Jewell of the City, Lake Wilderness Park officially became a part of the City of Maple Valley on January 1, 2003.

In 2007, the City developed a master plan for the Park identifying a number of improvements to the aging infrastructure that would be built over a 20-year period. Included in that Plan were improvements to the playground.

After a failed bond measure in February 2017, the Council made a decision to find the funds for the $225,000 project and were elated with the results.

Pictured above (L-R): Councilmember Linda Johnson, Parks & Recreation Director Greg Brown, Councilmember Bill Allison, Mayor Sean Kelly, Parks & Recreation Commission Chair Chris Tallman and his son.

