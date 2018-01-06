Man Arrested After Robbing Bank in Kenmore

Summary– A 51 year old Kenmore man is in custody after robbing a Key Bank in Kenmore Earlier today. Deputies were able to locate him a short time later and he was arrested without incident.

Story- Shortly after 1230 on January 6th, a 51 YOA man walked into the Key Bank in the 7800 BLK of NE Bothell way and presented a note to the teller indicating he had weapon and demanding money. The frightened teller complied and gave the man a bag containing an unknown amount of money.

Shortly after 1pm, Deputies from Kenmore and Shoreline PD were able to locate the suspect with the bag and money in the 4000blk of NE 197th in Lake Forest Park . The suspect was arrested without incident and positively identified by bank employees.

Detectives from the King County Sheriffs Office will be working with the FBI on the follow-up for this investigation to determine if the man is responsible for any other bank robberies.

The man was booked in the KCJ for investigation of Robbery.

Both Kenmore PD and Shoreline PD contract for police services with the King County Sheriff’s Office.