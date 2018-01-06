Maple Valley Market to Close??

Earlier today we received information, from who we thought was a very reliable source, about the Maple Valley Market closing due to losing their lease. This information that we were given was incorrect. Mark is looking into selling the store but it is not a done deal yet. We will keep you posted.

Below is a note from Mark Hagood, owner of the Maple Valley Market

As owners of Maple Valley Market we have been approached by a buyer and are currently negotiating a potential sale of the business. We have been long standing residents and are proud to be part of the Market for the last 18 years. We look forward to a transaction that will allow us to retire from the business. A date for the closing of the business has not been determined at this time. It is also important to note that it is our understanding that the existing building will be renovated and updated.

Sincerely,