Shooting in White center leaves 1 man dead 1 injured

Summary– A 51 year old man was killed and a 35 year old man is in critical condition after being shot outside of a White Center Bar overnight. King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating the incident.

Story- Shortly after 1am on January 6th, 2018, King County Sheriff 911 received multiple calls and reports of a shooting outside Club Taradise in the 9800 blk of 16th Ave SW. Callers reported hearing multiple shots and seeing two men lying in the parking lot of the club.

Deputies arrived within minutes and found a 51yoa male, unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to his upper torso and head area. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was found in the same parking lot and also had gunshot wounds to his upper torso area. Medics arrived shortly after Deputies and were able to get the 2nd victim stable enough to be transported to Harborview Hospital where he was rushed to surgery.

At this point, the few witnesses that remained on scene when Deputies and Major Crimes Detectives arrived are cooperating, but little is known about the suspect or the events that lead up to the shooting.

Detectives believe that the two victims knew each other and that they got into some sort of verbal and physical altercation with an unknown age, race, or build male just prior to the shooting. Their investigation will be ongoing.

It is unknown at this time if a shooting that occurred around 3:30 AM, just North in Seattle is related to this shooting. Detectives from KCSO will look into that as part of their investigation