VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Police Reports
Shooting in White center leaves 1 man dead 1 injured

Shooting in White center leaves 1 man dead 1 injured

By VOICE of the Valley
January 6, 2018
77
0
Share:

Summary– A 51 year old man was killed and a 35 year old man is in critical condition after being shot outside of a White Center Bar overnight. King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating the incident.

 

Story- Shortly after 1am on January 6th, 2018, King County Sheriff 911 received multiple calls and reports of a shooting outside Club Taradise in the 9800 blk of 16th Ave SW. Callers reported hearing multiple shots and seeing two men lying in the parking lot of the club.

 

Deputies arrived within minutes and found a 51yoa male, unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to his upper torso and head area. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

The second victim was found in the same parking lot and also had gunshot wounds to his upper torso area. Medics arrived shortly after Deputies and were able to get the 2nd victim stable enough to be transported to Harborview Hospital where he was rushed to surgery.

 

At this point, the few witnesses that remained on scene when Deputies and Major Crimes Detectives arrived are cooperating, but little is known about the suspect or the events that lead up to the shooting.
Detectives believe that the two victims knew each other and that they got into some sort of verbal and physical altercation with an unknown age, race, or build male just prior to the shooting. Their investigation will be ongoing.

 

It is unknown at this time if a shooting that occurred around 3:30 AM, just North in Seattle is related to this shooting. Detectives from KCSO will look into that as part of their investigation

Tagsadultsblottercommunityking countylocalnewsvoicewashingtonwhite center
Previous Article

2017 year in review of Front Page ...

Next Article

Update to Christmas Day House Fire

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.