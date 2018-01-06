Update to Christmas Day House Fire

On behalf of Tukwila Fire Department

Tukwila, Wash – January 5, 2018 – The following is an update on the Christmas night house fire in the 15800 block of 42 Ave. S.

The adult female who was rescued from the home during the fire has passed away due to the injuries she sustained that night. The circumstances of her rescue and on scene treatment are shown below.

The Tukwila Fire Department Fire Investigator will continue working with Tukwila Police to determine the cause of the fire.

Text from original media release on fire, dated 12/25/17: A woman is in the hospital tonight after her house caught fire on Christmas evening.

Firefighters from several south King County fire departments were dispatched to the 15800 block of 42 Ave. S. at 7:00 pm, after neighbors reported smoke and flames coming from a single-story home.

Because of the possibility of someone being inside, firefighters quickly entered the home and found an unconscious adult female in a back bedroom. While some firefighters brought the patient outside, others continued working to control the flames and search the rest of the house.

CPR was started on the patient by firefighters and King County paramedics. The medical personnel were able to regain a pulse in the patient and quickly transported her to a local hospital. A dog was also rescued from the burning home.

Because some firefighters were providing medical assistance on the patient, several additional fire apparatus were added to the incident. In total, firefighters from Tukwila, Puget Sound Fire, Renton RFA, North Highline Fire, and Burien Fire responded to the incident. King County Medic One and the Zone 3 Fire Explorers provided medical support and rehab.

No additional information on the woman who has died will be released by the Tukwila Fire Department.