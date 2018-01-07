Melissa Oglesbee, Mayor Benson, and Councilmember Erin Stout in Black Diamond

2018 – the start of a new year where hopes are on the rise within the community as the newest members of the Black Diamond City Council were sworn in on Thursday, January 4 following comfortable victories from the November 2016 General Election. Mayor Carol Benson was also victorious with a comfortable lead during the November Election. The newest Councilmembers wasted no time as they joined their fellow Councilmembers Janie Edelman (who was selected as Mayor Pro-Tempore by fellow Councilmembers), Tami Deady and Pat Pepper taking care of 31 pieces of agenda items. By Kathleen Kear.