VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Events
Melissa Oglesbee, Mayor Benson, and Councilmember Erin Stout in Black Diamond

Melissa Oglesbee, Mayor Benson, and Councilmember Erin Stout in Black Diamond

By VOICE of the Valley
January 7, 2018
58
0
Share:

2018 – the start of a new year where hopes are on the rise within the community as the newest members of the Black Diamond City Council were sworn in on Thursday, January 4 following comfortable victories from the November 2016 General Election. Mayor Carol Benson was also victorious with a comfortable lead during the November Election. The newest Councilmembers wasted no time as they joined their fellow Councilmembers Janie Edelman (who was selected as Mayor Pro-Tempore by fellow Councilmembers), Tami Deady and Pat Pepper taking care of 31 pieces of agenda items. By Kathleen Kear.

Tagsadultsblack diamondcity beatcommunitycovingtoneventshobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdalevoicewashington
Previous Article

Maple Valley Market to Close??

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.