Community members invited to play in collaborative pep band

Any member of the Tahoma community is invited to participate in a Community Band Night. It is designed for anyone who plays an instrument from sixth grade through adults of any age. All community members, teachers, friends and family members are invited.

The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 in the band room at the high school. Once musicians sign up, director Matthew Cole will send each person a password for five or six pep band charts so that they can practice on their own, listen to recordings and join the pep band for the final regular season basketball game in the new gym.

To sign up go to http://swift.tahoma.wednet.edu/ths/mcole.

After the game treats will be provided by the Tahoma Band Boosters, in the commons. Also, for anyone who needs an instrument, Music & Arts will offer a coupon for a low rate, one-month rental for those who would like to rent an instrument for practicing and performing. More information about the coupon will be available soon.