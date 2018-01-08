Explore the Arboretum

Brighten your day with pictures and learn about Maple Valley’s Lake Wilderness Arboretum as you explore its gardens, unique specimen plants, and Tribal Life Trail – all while seated in the comfort of the Lake Wilderness Lodge’s lake-view classroom!

On Thursday, January 11th, at the Lake Wilderness Lodge from 12:15PM to 1:30PM, enjoy a presentation by garden manager, Susan Goodell, that will highlight all the beauty, charm, and history of the Arboretum. Carved from a parcel that once included a landing strip for the Lodge, the 42-acre Arboretum features a large forested natural area as well as many cultivated gardens. In her presentation, Susan will discuss these features as well as the Arboretum’s history. She will also share a bit about some of the great educational programs and opportunities at the Arboretum.

The Lake Wilderness Lodge is in the Lake Wilderness Park, located at 22500 SE 248th St. in Maple Valley. This program is part of the Lake Wilderness Arboretum Foundation’s (LWAF) “Explore” program. For more information about this program or to schedule a presentation or tour for your group, contact us at tours@LakeWildernessArboretum.org or call 253.293.5103.