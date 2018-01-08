Police News Updated 1-9-18

Black Diamond

On December 24 at 9:30 p.m. on the 23600 block of Roberts Dr., officers were flagged down by a witness who saw a vehicle lose control and drive through vegetation on the side of the road causing damage to landscaping. The witness provided the vehicle’s license plate number. The investigation is ongoing.

On December 21 at 7:03 p.m. on the 31100 block of 3rd Ave., officers responded for a domestic disturbance. A 38-year old male suspect was arrested and booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for Assault, 4th degree, Domestic Violence; Harassment, Domestic Violence; and Exposing Children to Domestic Violence.

On December 21 at approximately 12:05 a.m. on the 31000 block of 229th Ave. SE, an officer was dispatched regarding a report of two suspicious subjects on the resident’s property. When the officer arrived, an area check was conducted. It was determined that the subjects were no longer on the property. The following day, the resident reported that property was missing from the garage.

Covington

On December 19 at 3 p.m. on the 27300 block of Covington Way SE, a known male was observed inside a business. While observing the male, he was seen selecting a backpack and filling it with miscellaneous clothing and other merchandise. The male then exited the business without attempting to purchase the items. Upon contact, the male dropped the merchandise and ran to a vehicle before fleeing the scene. An attempt to contact the male ended with negative results. Case forwarded to prosecutor for filing of charges for Theft, 3rd degree.

On December 11 at 7:55 p.m. on the 16700 block of SE 272nd St., while checking through a business parking lot, a limo was observed with dark tinted windows and a flash of light coming from inside as well as the trunk being open. Two males and a female were asked to exit the vehicle. Check of the occupants revealed one of the males and the female had warrants for their arrest. The female was identified as a missing person with a non-extraditable warrant for DUI. The male had a felony warrant for Department of Corrections Escape for Community Custody. The male was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) on his warrant, and the female released after unsuccessful attempts to get ahold of her estranged husband to let him know she was alive.

On December 7 at 2 p.m. on the 27600 block of Covington Sawyer Rd. SE, a male walked into a business to sell a firearm, but when asked for ID, he fled the business leaving the firearm behind. Check of the serial number returned clear.

King County

On December 24 between midnight-8 a.m. on the 24200 block of SE 225th St., a suspect vehicle was observed driving up to a mailbox and then a male’s arm reaching out. The vehicle then went up the street, and there was no mail in the mailbox.

On December 21 at 1 a.m. on the 33400 block of 192nd Ave. SE, according to one male driver, another male driver came up from behind him and started to pass. As the male started passing, the first male hit black ice and veered into the oncoming lane, thereby pushing the passing male towards the opposite shoulder, however, the passing male was able to complete the pass. A little further down the road, the first male passed the second male and then went on home. Upon arrival at home, the first male noticed the second male pulling in after him and challenged the second male, as the second male attempted to drive by. Following an investigation, it was found that the second driver lived in the same neighborhood a little further down the road, and that what the first driver thought was the second driver trying to come after him was not correct and that the first driver had over reacted.

On December 20 at 6:30 p.m. on the 14000 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., someone got into a gym bag and stole a wallet, cellphone, ID card, and driver’s license.

On December 19 at 9:20 a.m. on the 20800 block of SE 293rd St., someone entered a window to a residence and stole a small chest containing coins, a small “pirates” chest containing pocket-knives, radio/CD player and a box containing miscellaneous pieces of jewelry.

On December 19 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. December 20 on the 19300 block of SE 207th St., someone rang the doorbell of a residence one night, but nothing could be seen. Early the next morning the resident’s vehicle window was rolled down and glove box opened, but nothing was missing. Later that day, the resident checked a shed on the property and found several items missing. Stolen items included a bicycle, 4 mounted tires with rims, and a weed eater.

On December 13 at 6:30 p.m. on the 25900 block of Landsburg SE, an ex-boyfriend came over to his ex-girlfriend’s residence and wanted to use the bathroom. When told no, the male walked in anyway, used the bathroom and then stayed for a while taking pictures of the place. The male finally left and was told later by the current boyfriend/property owner that he is never to come inside the residence again.

Maple Valley

On December 19 at 9:59 p.m. on the 26900 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, while making a check of some new construction, a vehicle was observed entering a business parking lot after failing to signal. As the known male driver began to get out of the vehicle, he observed a patrol vehicle, and accelerated through the parking lot. Following a short chase in the parking lot, the male was contacted and stated he had multiple warrants. Check of the male revealed he had a felony warrant from Department of Corrections for Escape, two misdemeanor warrants, and a suspended license. The vehicle was impounded, and the male booked into SCORE on his Escape warrant. Additionally, the male was cited for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree, and two infractions – Failure to Signal, Expired tabs. He was also trespassed from the business.

On December 16 at 1:13 p.m. on the 25600 block of 212th Pl. SE, an officer was dispatched to a residential burglary. According to the resident, someone entered the unsecured garage and stole 2 bicycles, a leather bike saddle, three tool sets, a couple of drill bit sets, an orbital sander, and corded drill.

On December 14 at 8:24 a.m. on the 23700 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary. Upon arrival, officers learned that someone cut a large hole in a fence, then cut the fuel lines to three trucks within the fenced area and stole gas from the vehicles.

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree