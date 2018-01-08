Shadow Lake students make blankets for children’s hospital

Students in Cailan McCutchan’s class worked together Tuesday on a “Choose Kind” to make hand-tied fleece blankets to donate to Seattle Children’s Hospital and Smidget Dog Rescue in Maple Valley.

“Because the children in the Seattle Children’s Hospital are spending Christmas in the hospital. … this will mean a lot to them,” said Joe F., 10. “I feel glad because I’m making somebody’s day better.”

Maddie H., age 11, said: “I think it’s really good and really fun. I hope they appreciate it and feel happy about it.”

The class is reading the book “Wonder” and were taken with this quote: “When given the choice between being right or being kind, choose kind.” They decided to call the effort their “Choose Kind” project, explained McCutchan, whose previous classes have made similar blankets for several years.