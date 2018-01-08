VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
School Information
Shadow Lake students make blankets for children’s hospital

Shadow Lake students make blankets for children’s hospital

By VOICE of the Valley
January 8, 2018
46
0
Share:

Teacher Cailan McCutchan shows a group of fifth-graders how to cut the corner of the fleece before they begin to cut strips for tying together.

Students in Cailan McCutchan’s class worked together Tuesday on a “Choose Kind” to make hand-tied fleece blankets to donate to Seattle Children’s Hospital and Smidget Dog Rescue in Maple Valley.

“Because the children in the Seattle Children’s Hospital are spending Christmas in the hospital. … this will mean a lot to them,” said Joe F., 10. “I feel glad because I’m making somebody’s day better.”

Working with a parent volunteer, students measure the fleece fabric to determine where to cut it.

Maddie H., age 11, said: “I think it’s really good and really fun. I hope they appreciate it and feel happy about it.”
The class is reading the book “Wonder” and were taken with this quote: “When given the choice between being right or being kind, choose kind.” They decided to call the effort their “Choose Kind” project, explained McCutchan, whose previous classes have made similar blankets for several years.

Tagsadultsblack diamondchildrencommunitycovingtonhobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdaleschooltahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

Younger, older students team up for learning, ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.