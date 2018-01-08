Something to Think About

I ran across this quote the other day and thought it quite powerful and sobering: “Ye call me Master and obey me not, Ye call me Light and see me not; Ye call me Way and walk not; Ye call me Life and desire me not; Ye call me Wise and follow me not; Ye call me Fair and love me not; Ye call me Rich and ask me not; Ye call me Eternal and seek me not; Ye call me Gracious and trust me not; Ye call me Noble and serve me not; Ye call me Mighty and honor me not; Ye call me Just and fear me not; If I condemn you BLAME ME not!”

Now listen to the words of Jesus: “Not everyone who says to me, `Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only he who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. Many will say to me on that day, `Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and in your name drive out demons and perform many miracles?’ Then I will tell them plainly, `I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!” – Matthew 7:21-23. In contrast, He also said “My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one can snatch them out of my hand” – John 10:27-28.

Certainly, something to give thought to. If you would like to know more about how you can receive the hope found only in Jesus Christ, we would love to visit with you. You may contact us at 425-432-0634, or at www.taylorcreekchurch.org. You may also join us every Sunday at 9:00 am for Sunday School and 10:15 am for worship. We are located at 21110 244th Ave S.E. Maple Valley WA.

(PAID MESSAGE)