February Events at the Covington Library

Covington Library

27100 164th Avenue SE

Covington, WA 98042

253.630.8761

February 2018 Events

Children & Families

Toddler & Family Story Times

Friday, February 2, 9 and 23, 10:30am

Ages 2 to 3 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Social time after Story Time with toys and bubbles.

Block Party! Lego @ the Library

Saturday, February 3, 10 and 17, 2pm

Tuesday, February 20 and 27, 6:30pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks; you supply the imagination!

Infant & Young Toddler Story Times

Wednesday, February 7, 21 and 28, 10:30am and 11:15am

Newborn to 24 months with adult, siblings welcome.

Stories, songs and fun!

Social time after Story Time with toys and bubbles.

Reading with Rover

Wednesday, February 14, 6pm

For school-age children accompanied by an adult.

Come for some puppy love on this special Valentine’s evening Reading with Rover. Build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog in a welcoming environment. Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries throughout the greater Seattle area.

International Candy Tasting

Wednesday, February 21, 2-3pm

Ages 4 and older.

Drop-in to taste test different candies from around the world and decide which is your favorite.

Teens

Game On!

Thursday, February 1 and 15, 4-5:30pm

Middle and high school ages.

Play Switch, Wii U, Wii, Xbox One and Xbox 360 games or just hang out with friends.

Write On!

Thursday, February 8, 4pm

Middle and high school ages.

Meet other aspiring authors and improve your craft!

Art Club

Friday, February 16, 3-5pm

Middle and high school ages.

Hang out with other artists and unleash your creativity through guided and not-so-guided activities!

Board-dom

Thursday, February 22, 4pm

Middle and high school ages.

Relax, snack, play board games or just hang out!

Adults

Talk Time Classes

Thursday, February 1, 8, 15 and 22, 6pm

Practice speaking English with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Classes are free. Join any time!

Citizenship Classes

Saturday, February 3, 10, 17 and 24, 10am

Learn how to become a United States Citizen. Study for the naturalization test, including civics and government questions, reading and writing English, and practicing your interview skills. Classes are free. Join any time! Registration not required.

Friends of the Covington Library Book Sale

Saturday, February 3, 10am-5pm

Sunday, February 4, 1-5pm

Purchase used books, videos and CDs at bargain prices. Proceeds support library programs and events. Donations welcome.

Friends of the Covington Library Meeting

Tuesday, February 6, 7:30pm

This nonprofit group supports the Covington Library through fundraising, sponsorship of programs and services and increasing awareness of the library’s vital community role. Everyone is welcome!

Covington Adult Book Group

The Light Between Oceans by M. L. Stedman

Thursday, February 8, 2pm

Better Cell Phone Photography

Thursday, February 8, 6:30pm

There are millions of cell phone pictures taken every month and an overwhelming majority of those are gruesome. Chris Leavitt’s been creating portrait art for a long time-even longer than there’s been cell phones. And now, in 90 brief minutes, he’s going to reveal to you the secrets of taking your cellphone images from ugly to art!

Genealogy Information Sessions

Saturday, February 17, 2-4pm

Looking to learn something new about your family tree? Come by the library lobby for information from the South King County Genealogical Society. The Society will have a table where you can drop in to ask questions, check resources and talk with friendly Society members.

AARP Tax Help

Mondays and Wednesdays, 10am-3pm, Saturdays, 12-4pm

February 3-April 14

Get free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP Foundation volunteers. No age or income limits. Please bring picture I.D., documented proof of Social Security Number, and last year’s return as well as any current tax documents. No complex or business returns.

Please pickup and complete the AARP intake form at the Information Desk.

Appointments will be taken for all days starting on Monday, January 29. Come in or call to make an appointment, 253.630.8761.

English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes

Monday and Wednesdays, 6pm

No Class Monday on February 19.

Learn English grammar, reading, writing and conversation skills with an experienced instructor. Classes are free.

Next test date is March 28, 5pm (early arrival encouraged). Spring Quarter begins on April 2.

Blind Date with a Book

Thursday, February 1-28

Adults, middle and high school ages.

Are you ready to fall in love with a new read? Take a chance and try Blind Date with a Book.

Rate your date for a chance to win a $10 Amazon gift card!

Computer Classes

Register online, in person or call 253.630.8761.

One-on-One Computer Help

Saturday, February 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2-3pm

Microsoft Word 2016 Level 1

Monday, February 5, 7pm

Microsoft Word 2016 Level 2

Monday, February 12, 7pm

Microsoft Publisher 2016

Monday, February 26, 7pm