February Events at the Enumclaw Library

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Enumclaw Library

1700 1st Street

Enumclaw, WA 98022

360.825.2045

February 2018 Events

Children & Families

Tweens & Teens

Adults

Kaleidoscope Play & Learn-Spanish

Friday, February 2, 9, 16 and 23, 10:30am

Newborn to age 5 with caregiver.

Have fun singing songs, sharing books and stories, creating art and playing.

Toddler Story Times

Tuesday, February 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10:30am

Ages 2 to 3 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Social time with toys and bubbles after story time.

Infant & Young Toddler Story Times

Wednesday, February 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10:30am

Newborn to 24 months with adult, siblings welcome.

Stories, songs and fun!

Social time with toys and bubbles after story time.

Origami Flowers

Tuesday, February 13, 5pm

Presented by Emily Mallory.

Ages 10 (with an adult) and older.

Come learn a simple series of origami folds to create a beautiful bouquet to take home at the end of class.

All supplies are provided.

Registration begins January 30.

Block Party! LEGO @ the Library

Wednesday, February 21, 4pm

All ages welcome.

Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! Other building supplies like straws and connectors will also be provided.

IdeaX: Electronics

Wednesday, February 28, 4pm

Ages 8 and older.

Explore electronics! Come to the Enumclaw Library to invent with Squishy Circuits, Little Bits, Makey-Makey and Snap Circuits!

Tweens & Teens

Angle & Slant: Calligraphy for Teens

Saturday, February 3, 2pm

Middle and high school ages.

Join Librarian Mary Jo Edelman for an introduction to calligraphy. Learn basic pen strokes and principles of Chancery Cursive in this hands-on workshop. Leave with skills to practice, as well as guide sheets and your own felt-tip calligraphy pen!

Registration required beginning January 20.

Anime Club: Last Meetup

Wednesday, February 7, 4pm

Middle and high school ages.

Celebrate with us at our last Anime Club meeting of 2018! Meet fellow fans, watch Anime, and discuss manga while munching on free snacks.

Note: Anime titles may include some that are rated PG-13.



Teen Advisory Board

Wednesday, February 14, 4:30pm

For teens in middle school, high school and home school to get involved with the library.

Volunteer and give input on how to best serve teens at the library. It looks great on college and job applications! Meets the 2nd Wednesday of each month.

For questions or to become a volunteer, contact the Teen Services Librarian.

Snack-Chill-Chat

Friday, February 16, 3pm

Tween and teen ages.

Enjoy after-school snacks, hang out with friends, watch a movie, and chat with the Teen Librarian. What programs would you like to see at the Library? It’s your chance to ask! Note: Movie titles may include some that are rated PG-13.

Adults

Blind Date with a Book

February 1–28

Adults, middle and high school ages.

Are you ready to fall in love with a new read? Take a chance and try Blind Date with a Book. Meet your mystery match at the Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Covington and Maple Valley libraries between February 1 and 28. Rate your date for a chance to win a $10 Amazon gift card! Complete and return a Rate Your Date reflection form by February 28 to enter the drawing.

The Power Of Kindness Workshop

Saturday, February 3, 10:30am

Acts of kindness can have tremendous health benefits like lowering blood pressure, reducing anxiety, and alleviating depression. Explore the power of kindness, and learn simple ways to increase this beautiful and most powerful habit with Andrea Carvalho. This free workshop is part of the SoHaPP.org community project.

Enumclaw Library Advisory Board Meeting

Tuesday, February 6, 5:30pm

Need Help from DSHS?

Wednesday, February 7, 14, 21 and 28, 1pm

Do you need help from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS)? The Department of Social and Health Services is a lifeline providing the basics of daily living to Washington residents who are in need of some assistance. DSHS and its partners provide protection, comfort, food assistance, cash assistance and a host of other services. Stop by the table to ask questions, get advice and sign up for assistance.

No appointment necessary.

Reach Enumclaw Legal Clinic

Thursday, February 8 and 22, 5:30-7:30pm

Reach Enumclaw is a free legal clinic open to all local residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Washington attorneys will meet with clients via the Internet for a half hour to consult on legal issues including: family law, landlord tenant, creditor debtor, contract disputes and others. Criminal case related matters may be reviewed if there is no current case pending. We also offer referrals to other agencies that may resolve client’s problems.

For more information, call 206.398.4319.

Reach Enumclaw is provided through the cooperation of the King County Library System, The Cardozo Society, Plateau Outreach Ministries and Seattle University Access to Justice Institute.

AARP Tax Help

Monday, February 12 and 26, 10am-8pm

No age or income limits.

Get free, individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP Foundation volunteers. Please bring picture I.D., documented proof of social security number, last year’s return and any current tax documents.

Appointments will be taken for all days starting on Monday, January 22, 2018.

To make an appointment, come in or call 360.825.2045.

Enumclaw Library Book Group

Looking for Betty MacDonald : the egg, the plague, Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle and I by Paula Becker

Wednesday, February 14, 2pm

Friends of the Enumclaw Library Meeting

Wednesday, February 14, 7pm

Be a friend of the Enumclaw Library! Learn about exciting opportunities to show your support for your community through fundraising activities, sponsorship of programs and increasing awareness of the library’s role.

SoHaPP Book Group: Wonder by RJ Palacio

Wonder by RJ Palacio

Wednesday, February 21, 7pm

Facilitated by Keri Marquand.

This heart-wrenching and heart-warming story follows a charming, ten-year-old boy, Auggie Pullman, with extreme facial abnormalities as he enters public school for the first time. Faced with cruelty and confusion, Auggie struggles to find a place of acceptance as his community learns to look beyond appearances.