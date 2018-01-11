February Events at the Maple Valley Library

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Maple Valley Library

21844 SE 248th Street

Maple Valley, WA 98038

425.432.4620

February 2018 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Tweens & Teens

Adults

Children & Families

Family Pajama Story Times

Monday, February 5, 12 and 26, 7pm

Ages 3 to 7 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Wear your PJs, bring your blanket or a favorite stuffed animal.

Preschool Story Times

Tuesday, February 6, 20 and 27, 10:30am

Wednesday, February 7, 21 and 28, 10:30am

Ages 3 to 7 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Stay for the half hour play time afterwards and meet some new friends.

Tweens & Teens

Study Zone

Tuesday, February 6, 13 and 27, 5pm

Wednesday, February 7, 14 and 28, 5pm

Grades K-12.

Drop in during scheduled Study Zone hours for free homework help from a volunteer tutor.

Game On!

Thursday, February 8, 4pm

Middle school and high school ages.

Play video games at the library!

Angle and Slant: Calligraphy for Teens

Thursday, February 15, 4pm

Middle school and high school ages.

Join Librarian Mary Jo Edelman for an introduction to calligraphy. Learn basic pen strokes and principles of Chancery Cursive in this hands-on workshop. Leave with skills to practice, as well as guide sheets and your own felt-tip calligraphy pen!

Registration required beginning January 20.

Teen Advisory Board Meeting

Tuesday, February 20, 4pm

Middle and high school ages.

Volunteer and give input for how to best serve teens at the library.

For questions or to become a volunteer, contact the Teen Services Librarian.

Adults

One-on-One Computer Help

Wednesday, February 7, 14, 21 and 28, 7pm

Get help for your computers and technology questions from a Tech Tutor Volunteer!

Drop in to a session or call ahead for an appointment.

Maple Valley Library Guild Meeting

Wednesday, February 7, 7pm

The Maple Valley Library Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the library through fundraising and sponsorship of programs and services. All are welcome!

Maple Valley Library Tuesday Evening Book Group

The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

Tuesday, February 13, 7pm

Between the Covers/Wednesday Morning Book Group

Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty

Wednesday, February 14, 10am

Computer Class: Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 2

Thursday, February 15, 10:30am

Registration required beginning February 1 online, in person or by calling 425.432.4620.

Blind Date with a Book

Thursday, February 1-28

Are you ready to fall in love with a new read?

Take a chance and try Blind Date with a Book. Meet your mystery match at the Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Covington, and Maple Valley Libraries between February 1 and 28.

Rate your date for a chance to win a $10 Amazon gift card! Complete and return a Rate Your Date reflection form by February 28 to enter the drawing.