February Events at the Maple Valley Library

Wear your PJs, bring your blanket or a favorite stuffed animal.
Preschool Story Times
Tuesday, February 6, 20 and 27, 10:30am
Wednesday, February 7, 21 and 28, 10:30am
Ages 3 to 7 with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Stay for the half hour play time afterwards and meet some new friends.
Tweens & Teens
Study Zone
Tuesday, February 6, 13 and 27, 5pm
Wednesday, February 7, 14 and 28, 5pm
Grades K-12.
Drop in during scheduled Study Zone hours for free homework help from a volunteer tutor.
Game On!
Thursday, February 8, 4pm
Middle school and high school ages.
Play video games at the library!
Angle and Slant: Calligraphy for Teens
Thursday, February 15, 4pm
Middle school and high school ages.
Join Librarian Mary Jo Edelman for an introduction to calligraphy. Learn basic pen strokes and principles of Chancery Cursive in this hands-on workshop. Leave with skills to practice, as well as guide sheets and your own felt-tip calligraphy pen!
Registration required beginningJanuary 20.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
Tuesday, February 20, 4pm
Middle and high school ages.
Volunteer and give input for how to best serve teens at the library.
For questions or to become a volunteer, contact the Teen Services Librarian.
Adults
One-on-One Computer Help
Wednesday, February 7, 14, 21 and 28, 7pm
Get help for your computers and technology questions from a Tech Tutor Volunteer!
Drop in to a session or call ahead for an appointment.
Maple Valley Library Guild Meeting
Wednesday, February 7, 7pm
The Maple Valley Library Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the library through fundraising and sponsorship of programs and services. All are welcome!
Maple Valley Library Tuesday Evening Book Group
The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
Tuesday, February 13, 7pm
Between the Covers/Wednesday Morning Book Group
Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty
Wednesday, February 14, 10am
Computer Class: Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 2
Thursday, February 15, 10:30am
Registration requiredbeginning February 1 online, in person or by calling 425.432.4620.
Blind Date with a Book
Thursday, February 1-28
Are you ready to fall in love with a new read?
Take a chance and try Blind Date with a Book. Meet your mystery match at the Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Covington, and Maple Valley Libraries between February 1 and 28.
Rate your date for a chance to win a $10 Amazon gift card! Complete and return a Rate Your Date reflection form by February 28 to enter the drawing.