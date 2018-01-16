

A FREE Preschool Resource Fair for families with preschool-aged children is held at the Greater Maple Valley Community Center every winter will be held on January 30th from 6-9 p.m.This is a wonderful opportunity for parents to see what our community has to offer preschool-aged children and their families, all in one place!

Many preschools open registration for fall in January and February, so this is the perfect time to look into preschool choices for your little ones. Here you’ll be able to meet with representatives and collect information from area preschools, child care centers, children’s gyms, and more.