VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Events
FREE Preschool Resource Fair

FREE Preschool Resource Fair

By VOICE of the Valley
January 16, 2018
57
0
Share:


A FREE Preschool Resource Fair for families with preschool-aged children is held at the Greater Maple Valley Community Center every winter will be held on January 30th from 6-9 p.m.This is a wonderful opportunity for parents to see what our community has to offer preschool-aged children and their families, all in one place!

Many preschools open registration for fall in January and February, so this is the perfect time to look into preschool choices for your little ones. Here you’ll be able to meet with representatives and collect information from area preschools, child care centers, children’s gyms, and more.

Tagsadultsblack diamondchildrencommunitycovingtoneventshobartking countylocalmaple valleynewspreschoolravensdalevoicewashington
Previous Article

Math Adds Up To Fun! 

Next Article

Maple Valley Senior News Updated 1-16-18

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.