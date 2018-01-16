VOICE of the Valley

Maple Valley City Council Supports Tahoma School District Levies

By VOICE of the Valley
January 16, 2018
At its January 8, 2018 Regular Business meeting, after a public hearing to hear opposition to and support for a ballot proposition scheduled for a vote on February 13, 2018, the Maple Valley City Council approved Resolution R-18-1210, expressing their support for the ballot measures put before the voters by Tahoma School District as Propositions 1, 2, and 3. For more details, please visit the Tahoma School District website at http://www.tahomasd.us/pages/Tahoma_School_District_409/About_Us/2018_Levy_Measures.

Council encourages all registered voters to cast their ballots.

