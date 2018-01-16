Maple Valley City Council Supports Tahoma School District Levies

At its January 8, 2018 Regular Business meeting, after a public hearing to hear opposition to and support for a ballot proposition scheduled for a vote on February 13, 2018, the Maple Valley City Council approved Resolution R-18-1210, expressing their support for the ballot measures put before the voters by Tahoma School District as Propositions 1, 2, and 3. For more details, please visit the Tahoma School District website at http://www.tahomasd.us/pages/Tahoma_School_District_409/About_Us/2018_Levy_Measures.

Council encourages all registered voters to cast their ballots.