Maple Valley City Council welcomes newcomer to the Council, Linda Olson, as well as retains Sean Kelly as Mayor and Dana Parnello as Deputy Mayor. Judge Steven Rochon was also on hand to administer the oaths of office to not only Olson, but also for re-elected members Parnello and Erin Weaver. Pictured above L-R: Les Burberry, Erin Weaver, Linda Johnson, Dana Parnello, Linda Olson, Judge Rochon, Megan Sheridan and Sean Kelly.