By VOICE of the Valley
January 16, 2018
Maple Valley Presbyterian Church Pastor Dave Diehl and his wife, Nancy, were honored with a Proclamation by the Maple Valley City Council during their Monday, January 8, City Council meeting.

The Diehl’s came to Maple Valley in 1983 to start a new church and have been a large part of the growing Maple Valley community for 34 years. With the week of January 8-12, 2018 being named in their honor, citizens were urged to join the Council in honoring “…these outstanding community contributors.

We wish them well in their retirement.” 

