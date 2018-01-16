VOICE of the Valley

Math Adds Up To Fun! 

By VOICE of the Valley
January 16, 2018
Tahoma School District

Tahoma School DistrictThe Tahoma High School Math Team is hosting the school district’s 8th annual “Math is Amazing! Championships.” for students in grades four through eight on Saturday, January 20 from 9:00-2:30 at the new Tahoma High School. The fee is $10 per person. The levels of math include anything from 4th grade up to Geometry. There will be a lunch break at noon, along with teaching workshops throughout the competition to help competitors to learn something new. Students may purchase pizza for $2 per slice.  Bring your own drinks, snacks, or sack lunch. Student recognition and awards will be from 2-2:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. The event will be a chance for students to showcase their abilities to think mathematically in an exciting way!

For more information, contact Shirley at mshirley@tahomasd.us or your individual student’s school math teacher.

