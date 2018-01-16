Susan C. Roberts Passed Away

Our beloved mother left us in December after a short ugly battle with CANCER. Our mother who did so many things to take care of herself and the people around her – it was so unfair to her and us that she had to die so young.

My brother Michael Roberts and I – Kia Roberts-Thane are just heartbroken over the loss of our mother and watching her go through this journey at the end of her life. We can’t thank the Tacoma Hospice group enough for helping us care for our mother – so we could grant her wish to die in her own home – you are all some of the best people on the planet!!

Susan loved and cared for Michael and me deeply and she loves her grandchildren Roland & Susanne Roberts. Susan is also survived by her husband Rollie Roberts, her son-in-law Tom Thane. In addition, her sisters Jackie Hutchison and Lauren O’Grady. Her nieces Lin Hutchison, Robin Hutchison & Kimberly Williams. Plus her little rescue dog Cocoa misses her along with her rescue cat Midnight.

Susan was a long time resident of Maple Valley a couple times, first time she lived on Upper Dorre Don for several years – moved into Seattle for many years and then when it was retirement time, she and her husband Rollie Roberts moved back but this time Lower Dorre Don.

Susan was very involved in her community and events in Maple Valley.

Susan leaves behind many dear friends – so we ask you to come and join us in a Celebration of Life on Saturday January 27th at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Maple Valley Grange aka Cedar River Grange. Speaking will start at 11:30am, along with a dessert and coffee potluck upstairs afterward.

In lieu of flowers – we are accepting donations to divide up between Susan’s many organizations that she participated in and cared deeply about. If you are interested in participating in this project – contact us at rsriverrats@centurylink.net or we will see you at Susan’s celebration of life on Saturday January 27th at 11 a.m.