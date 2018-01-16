Tahoma Music Faculty Concert Scheduled for Friday, January 19

The Mary Lou Harting Memorial Concert is an annual opportunity for students, parents, staff and the public to witness the amazing talents of the Tahoma School District’s music faculty. Music teachers will sing and play instruments as solo or ensemble performers. Students will especially enjoy seeing their own teachers perform!

The concert is scheduled for Friday, January 19, 7:00 PM at the Tahoma High School Performing Arts Center. Admission is a suggested $5.00 donation or $10 for families. All donations will be collected for the Mary Lou Harting Scholarship fund to be awarded to two graduating Tahoma High School senior music students in May. As many students, staff and parents remember, Mary Lou Harting was a beloved Tahoma School District music teacher. Her last assignment was at Rock Creek Elementary School.

Don’t miss this wonderful evening of music. It’s always fabulous entertainment!