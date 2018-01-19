MAPLE VALLEY CITY COUNCIL JANUARY 2, 2018 REGULAR BUSINESS MEETING

REGULAR BUSINESS MEETING AGENDA

MAPLE VALLEY CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR BUSINESS MEETING

Monday, January 22, 2018 Tahoma School District Central Services

7:00 p.m. 25720 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd SE

CALL TO ORDER

FLAG SALUTE/ROLL CALL

PUBLIC COMMENTS

This is an opportunity for the public to address the Council on any subject, which is not of a quasi-judicial nature or scheduled for a public hearing. Speakers are asked to come to the lectern at the front of the room to have their comments recorded. Speakers should state clearly their names and addresses for the record. Please limit comments to three minutes per person.

APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA CONSENT CALENDAR

Approval of Janaury 8, 2018 Regular Business Meeting

Approval of voucher checks, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, payroll, and benefit checks numbered 27923-27983, 500980-501002, voided check(s) 27834, and direct deposits recommended for approval at the Finance Committee Meeting on January 17, 2018 for a total amount of $600,275.07

PUBLIC HEARING BOARD, COMMISSION, COMMITTEE REPORTS REPORT OF THE CITY MANAGER………………………………………………… City Manager

City Hall update

Lake Wilderness Golf Course update

Introduction of new Planner Amy Taylor

Employee accomplishment- Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Cusmir

COUNCIL REPORTS CONTINUED BUSINESS ORDINANCES, RESOLUTIONS, AND MOTIONS NEW BUSINESS

Resolution No. R-18-1211 authorizing the City Manager to execute Amendment No. 1 to Public Works Contract with PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc., for construction management services of project number T-28b Phase 1, SE 256th Street Reconstruction……………………………………………………………………………….. City Engineer Bill Bullock

Resolution No. R-18-1212 authorizing the City Manager to execute a Professional Services Agreement with PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc., for engineering design services of Project Number T-28B Phase II, Witte Road Improvements………………………………………………….. City Engineer Bill Bullock

Resolution No. R-18-1213 authorizing the execution of an agreement with the Greater Maple Valley Community Center regarding the operation and use of certain faciliites at Lake Wilderness Park

………………………………………………………………………. City Manager Laura Philpot

Ordinance No. O-18-637 amending Title 2 of the Maple Valley Muncipal Code entitled “Administration and Personnel” by adding Chapter 2.105 “Salary Commission” Human Resources Manager Julie Hunsaker

Ordinance No. O-18-636 creating one new classification/position within the City Manager department and amending Ordinance No. O-16-596, by amending the 2017-2018 Salary Schedule to add this new classification/position and salary range commensurate with the new classification/position Human Resources Manager Julie Hunsaker

FOR THE GOOD OF THE ORDER………………………………………………………….. Council

City Council Committees……………………………………………………………… Council

New Committees…………………………………………………………………………. Council

Council Retreat………………………………… Council/City Manager Laura Philpot

PUBLIC COMMENTS

ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEXT MEETING

CITY COUNCIL RETREAT

January 27, 2018 at 8:30 a.m.

Lake Wilderness Lodge

22500 SE 248th Street

Maple Valley, WA

REGULAR BUSINESS MEETING

February 12, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Tahoma School District Special Services Center

25720 Maple Valley Black Diamond Hwy SE

Maple Valley, WA