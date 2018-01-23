In your Anger Do Not Sin

There are few things that cripple our lives more than not being able to forgive others. When we are unwilling to forgive or even stand ready to forgive, we provide a great opportunity for Satan. Satan is not one to promote unity in any kind of relationship. The Bible said he is a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour. – 1 Peter 5:8.

When we fail to forgive and harbor bitterness or hold on to anger toward someone, it is an invitation to Satan. In Ephesians 4:26-27 Paul wrote: “BE ANGRY, AND YET DO NOT SIN; do not let the sun go down on your anger, and do not give the devil an opportunity.”

There is such a thing as righteous and unrighteous anger. Righteous anger is an anger that is against every sort of evil, especially against the maligning of the Lord. Unrighteous anger is anger that retaliates out of offense. It is an anger that gets even, and is therefore sinful.

No matter what kind of anger is displayed, righteous or unrighteous, if short accounts are not kept and settled before the sun goes down, opportunity abounds for Satan. The longer the anger is held inside, the worse it will become and the harder it will be to find reconciliation. It is amazing what humbling yourself, and admitting when you are wrong will do in taking the wind out of an argument.

For those who choose to hold on to any type of anger, they soon become very unhappy people. You may know some of them. They think that everyone has done them wrong or will eventually.

Rather than holding on to anger or seeking retaliation, we need to stand ready to forgive and bring reconciliation. The Bible instructed: “If possible, so far as it depends on you, be at peace with all men. Never take your own revenge, beloved, but leave room for the wrath of God, for it is written, ‘VENGEANCE IS MINE, I WILL REPAY,’ says the Lord. ‘BUT IF YOUR ENEMY IS HUNGRY, FEED HIM, AND IF HE IS THIRSTY, GIVE HIM A DRINK; FOR IN SO DOING YOU WILL HEAP BURNING COALS UPON HIS HEAD.’ Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” Romans 12:18-21.

Do not be held up by your anger toward someone else. Chances are, they do not even know you’re upset with them. That is, unless you unleash on them. Keep short accounts, and in your anger, do not sin.

