VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
School Information
Kindergarten registration for the fall of 2018

Kindergarten registration for the fall of 2018

By VOICE of the Valley
January 23, 2018
28
0
Share:
Tahoma School District

Kindergarten registration for the fall of 2018 opens Monday, Jan. 22. Registration will be open at each elementary school in the Tahoma School District through Jan. 26.

Families that completed the online preregistration should have received a packet in the mail. Parents of incoming kindergarten students who did not preregister online are asked to pick up a packet at their child’s elementary school. The information may be completed at home and returned anytime during registration week. When returning the packet of paperwork, parents will need to bring their child’s original birth certificate and proof of residency, such as a utility bill, home purchase agreement or lease agreement.
Any parent who is uncertain which elementary school their child will attend may visit the following link and select the top map, then input the home address: https://goo.gl/szJbYw

Questions can be directed to the registrar at your child’s school.

Tagsblack diamondchildrencommunityeventshobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdaleschooltahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

It’s time to prune – learn to ...

Next Article

Police News Updated 1-23-18

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.