Kindergarten registration for the fall of 2018 opens Monday, Jan. 22. Registration will be open at each elementary school in the Tahoma School District through Jan. 26.

Families that completed the online preregistration should have received a packet in the mail. Parents of incoming kindergarten students who did not preregister online are asked to pick up a packet at their child’s elementary school. The information may be completed at home and returned anytime during registration week. When returning the packet of paperwork, parents will need to bring their child’s original birth certificate and proof of residency, such as a utility bill, home purchase agreement or lease agreement.

Any parent who is uncertain which elementary school their child will attend may visit the following link and select the top map, then input the home address: https://goo.gl/szJbYw

Questions can be directed to the registrar at your child’s school.