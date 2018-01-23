VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Events
Maple Valley Market is Closing Saturday, January 27, 2018

Maple Valley Market is Closing Saturday, January 27, 2018

By VOICE of the Valley
January 23, 2018
37
0
Share:

Rumors have been flying around for weeks about the Maple Valley Market closing and being turned into a casino. Well the rumors about the market closing are TRUE! They are liquidating everything now with sales of 50% off on grocery and general merchandise and 30% off on beer and wine.

The rumors of the market becoming a casino are just that as of today. An offer on the market has been made but paperwork has not been signed and the sale has not be finalized as of yet. Mark and his staff will be greatly missed. Hurry in to say goodbye and good luck on the next adventures for them all. Old town Maple Valley will never be the same without the market.

A customer Appreciation BBQ will be held

Friday 1-26 from 2-6 p.m. and

Saturday 1-27, from Noon to 5 Pm

at the Maple Valley Market

before it closes for good. 

Tagsadultschildrencommunityeventsking countylocalmaple valleynewsvoicewashington
Previous Article

TSD Buses 1939

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.