Police News Updated 1-23-18

Black Diamond

On January 7 at 10:27 a.m. on the 33300 block of Abrams Ave., officers were dispatched regarding a report of a loud explosion. Officers were able to contact the individuals involved and advised them that discharging fireworks or explosive devices inside the City limits was a violation of municipal code.

***

On January 3 at approximately 8:50 a.m. on the 31400 block of 3rd Ave., officers received a call from an employee at a business that someone had dumped a hulk vehicle on their property. Upon arrival, officers found an old green Jeep pickup with no motor, on the property. The vehicle records had been purged from the Department of Licensing records due to the age of the vehicle. It was clear that someone had intentionally dumped the vehicle full of garbage on the property. The vehicle was removed from the property.

***

On January 2 at approximately 3:21 p.m. on the 32700 block of Abrams Ave., officers received a call regarding a juvenile problem. They were advised that a 13-year old called 911 to report that his friend threw his bicycle on the ground and the chain came off. Upon arrival, officers contacted the juvenile. The chain had been put back on and there was no damage to the bicycle. The juvenile stated that he played a practical joke on his friend by telling him he destroyed a fort that they had been diligently working on building. The friend became upset, not knowing it was a practical joke, and threw his bicycle. Officers contacted the other juvenile who apologized for his actions.

Covington

On January 2 at 2 p.m. on the 17300 block of SE 272nd St., a male suspect was observed running out of a business with a couple of pairs of boxing gloves that he did not pay for. Meanwhile, officers that were not far away, but unaware of the theft, ran the plates of a vehicle that came up as possibly stolen. On the way to contacting the driver, it was also learned that one of the 4 occupants might have been involved in stealing the gloves. After contact and as the driver was being escorted out of his seat, a large, fixed, unsheathed knife was observed on the floorboard of the vehicle and removed for officer safety. Check of the male revealed he had a warrant. The front passenger was removed, and a check of the male revealed he had a felony warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, 2nd degree. The male was also identified as the one who had stolen the gloves. With the rest of the occupants removed, check of the vehicle, which was confirmed as stolen, revealed the stolen gloves with price tags still on them. Both males were booked into the Regional Justice Center with the driver charged for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and the suspect male on his warrant. The suspect male’s information was sent to the prosecutor with additional recommended charges of Theft, 3rd degree.

***

On January 1 at 8:07 a.m. on the 26600 block of 16700 Pl. SE, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in progress. A male matching the description of a male pounding and kicking on the door of a residence was observed in a vehicle matching the description associated with the male. While an officer was attempting to contact the male, he drove off. The male was contacted down the road in his vehicle, however, the male stated that he was at the residence as he wanted to talk with the female about their relationship. He became irritated when she did not show up at the door, so he kicked it. The male was given a trespass letter.

***

On December 31 at 3:40 p.m. on the 27300 block of Covington Way SE, two teen females were observed selecting merchandise, and concealing it. One of the females walked out of the business doors without attempting to purchase the merchandise and was contacted. The other female was contacted inside the business as she was making her way past open cash registers without attempting to purchase the concealed merchandise. Parents were contacted with one showing up to pick up one of the females. The other female was picked up by a friend, as the parent was at work and unable to respond to the scene. Case forwarded to Juvenile Prosecutor with recommended charges for both females of Theft, 3rd degree.

King County

On January 7 at 12:27 p.m. 16400 block of SE 292nd St., a vehicle was reported for blocking the roadway. Upon arrival, no one was around the vehicle. The registered owner was found, however, there was no listed phone number. The vehicle was impounded.

***

On January 5 at 10:55 p.m. in the area of Dorre Don Way SE and 230th Ave. SE, a deputy was dispatched to a single vehicle in a ditch accident with no one in the vehicle. Upon arrival, the registered owner was contacted and stated the vehicle had been stolen. She stated that the only keys to the vehicle were left inside and that she had heard the alarm going off as well as saw the headlights on. When she and a friend went outside to check the vehicle and saw it was gone, they chased after it and saw that it had been wrecked. A while later, the deputy received a call from the female owner stating that her roommate had stolen the vehicle. Following an investigation, the stolen vehicle report was discarded, and the matter determined to be a civil issue.

***

On January 3 between 9:52 a.m.-2:40 p.m. on the 19100 block of SE Lake Holm Rd., a deputy was dispatched to an attempted burglary. Upon arrival, a resident reported that a suspicious male had walked up to the door twice during the day and rang the doorbell. He was then observed walking around the property. The gate to the yard was also left open.

***

On January 2 between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. of January 3 on the 29800 block of 224th Ave. SE, someone entered an unlocked vehicle, went through all the compartments and stole coins in a cupholder as well as a new sun visor that was still in its box.

***

On January 1 at 9:17 p.m. on the 26700 block of 268th Ave. SE, it was reported that several teens trespassed on a property and attempted to steal a flag. Two of the teens were identified. The owner wanted the teens talked to about their choices as well as told not to trespass on his property.

***

On December 30 at 6:03 a.m. in the area of SE Covington-Sawyer R. and 207th Ave. SE, deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle, non-injury, partially blocking rollover. Upon arrival, a vehicle was observed lying on its side. The male driver was out of the vehicle and admitted he had a suspended license with no vehicle insurance as well as was had a previous Driving While Intoxicated. The male stated he had a few drinks the night before as well as had smoked marijuana. As he was approaching a curve he lost control. After failing the Field Sobriety Tests, he blew breath tests of .145/.158. The male was booked into King County Jail for DUI and his vehicle impounded.

Maple Valley

On January 7 at 7:33 p.m. on the 22000 block of SE 273rd St., while running plates to a vehicle, it was learned that the driver had an ID only with a suspended license for child support enforcement. Upon contact, the male stated he never drives the vehicle, but was just driving down the street for a friend. After exiting the vehicle, a knife was found in his pocket as well as another knife around his neck. He was booked into Kent Jail for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree and Failure to Transfer Title within 45 days. Check of his vehicle revealed a BB gun in a holster stuffed between the seat and consul that looked real. The vehicle was impounded.

***

On January 4 at 7:41 p.m. on the 26900 block of SR 169, an officer was dispatched to a larceny that had just occurred. Upon arrival, it was learned that a male had stolen beer and some meat then left in a vehicle with a female driver. When the female was contacted, she stated that her boyfriend had told her to quickly drive away from the business as he had a problem with someone in the business, but she did not know about a shoplift. The female was given a trespass warning letter. The male was located in a camper with the stolen items. He was booked into King County Jail on a DUI warrant as well as received a trespass warning letter.

***

On December 30 at 9 a.m. on the 216900 block of Maple Valley Hwy., a female was observed “shooting up” in a public bathroom. Upon contact, check of the female revealed she had a warrant for failing to appear for Criminal Trespass and Theft, 3rd degree. Check of the female’s purse revealed drug paraphernalia. The female was trespassed from the business and Kent Jail refused to take her due to her being pregnant.

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree