It’s time to prune – learn to do it the right way!

Some plants thrive with a heavy pruning while others grow dozens of skyward shooting “waterspouts” that encourage disease and weaken the plant. Do you know which is which? On February 3rd at the Maple Valley Library, join certified arborist and horticulturist, Alan Haywood, to explore this and other pruning issues. Alan worked with the City of Issaquah’s Parks and Rec Department as a gardener, horticulturist, arborist, and maintenance supervisor for 30 years. He is now self-employed as an arborist, tree risk assessor, and landscape pruner and will give us some tips on how and when to prune followed by a question and answer period.

Alan will be giving his presentation at the Maple Valley Library, from 10:30 AM until noon. The library is located at 21844 SE 248th St. in Maple Valley. This program is part of the Lake Wilderness Arboretum Foundation’s (LWAF) “Explore” program. For more information about this program or to schedule a presentation or tour for your group, contact us at tours@LakeWildernessArboretum.org or call 253.293.5103.