Dust off your Stetson, shine up your Tony Llamas and get ready for some fun. This year’s annual Valentine Dinner Dance with a “Barn Dance” theme will be held on Sunday February 11th from 5:30 to 8 PM. This long standing event in the greater Black Diamond, Covington and Maple Valley community will feature a “Pulled Pork” dinner catered by EJ’s.

“The Pardners” will once again provide their special brand of live music and entertainment. Everyone is a Someone’s Valentine, so come alone, bring a friend, or a group. The evening will also feature a raffle and drawing for the “Valentine Quilt” that is on display at the Greater Male Valley Community Center Office.

The event will be held at the Greater Maple Valley Community Center. Admission is $15.00 with advance Reservations now available at the Community Center office located at 22010 S E 248th St. or by phone at 425-432-1272. All proceeds go to support the Health and Wellness programs at the Center. Seating is limited so get your reservations in early.