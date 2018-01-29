VOICE of the Valley

Cheer
Junior varsity team wins first in state game day division

By TahomaSchools
January 29, 2018
Tahoma High School junior varsity cheer team members won the game day competition at the state contest earlier this month.

Tahoma High School’s junior varsity cheer team competed last weekend at Kentwood High School in the WSCCA championship, and won first place in the game day division, coach Chuck Chartrey reported.

“The girls have been working very hard this year and it was a great way to end the season,” Chartrey said. “We now are getting ready for the varsity team for state where we will compete in the game day division and traditional competition.”

