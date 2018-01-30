CITY OF BLACK DIAMOND

February 1, 2018 Regular Business Meeting Agenda

– REVISED – 01/29/18

25510 Lawson St., Black Diamond, Washington

7:00 P.M. – CALL TO ORDER, FLAG SALUTE, ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION: To discuss with Legal Counsel potential litigation pursuant to RCW 42.30.110(1)(i)

APPOINTMENTS, ANNOUNCEMENTS, PROCLAMATIONS AND PRESENTATIONS:

Presentation – Cedarbrook Mobile Home Park – Jeremy Millard

CONSENT AGENDA:

1) Claim Checks – February 1, 2018 – Check No. 45789 through 45827 in the amount of $105,402.01

2) Minutes – Council Work Session of January 11, 2018

3) Minutes – Council Meeting of January 18, 2018

4) Minutes – Council Work Session of August 11, 2016

5) Minutes – Council Meeting of August 18, 2016

6) Minutes – Council/PC Joint Meeting of August 23, 2016

7) Minutes – Council Special Meeting of August 25, 2016

8) AB18-029 – Resolution No. 18-1224 Approving Purchase of Vehicle for the MDRT Department

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Persons wishing to address the City Council regarding items of new business are encouraged to do so at this time. When recognized by the Mayor, please come to the podium and clearly state your name. Please limit your comments to 3 minutes. If you desire a formal agenda placement, please contact the City Clerk at 360-886-5700. Thank you for attending.

PUBLIC HEARINGS: None

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

9) AB18-026A – Ordinance No. 18-1098 Adopting Updated Illicit Discharge Requirements and Amending

Chapter 14.04 of the Black Diamond Municipal Code Mr. Boettcher

10) AB18-027A – Resolution No. 18-1225 Approving 2018 Stormwater Management Program (SWMP) Plan Mr. Boettcher

11) AB16-064B – Ordinance No. 18-1099 Relating to Astound Broadband Franchise Mr. Williamson

NEW BUSINESS: Americans with Disabilities Act – Reasonable Accommodations Provided Upon Request (360-886-5700)

12) AB18-030 – Resolution No. 18-1226 Approving Professional Services Agreement with Parametrix, Inc. to Provide On-Call Civil Engineering Services Mr. Boettcher

13) AB18-031 – Resolution No. 18-1227 Approving Professional Services Agreement with RH2 Engineering. to Provide On-Call Civil Engineering Services Mr. Boettcher

14) AB18-032 – Resolution No. 18-1228 Approving Professional Services Agreement with RH2 Engineering. for Design Engineering of the Springs Rehabilitation Project Mr. Boettcher

DEPARTMENT REPORTS:

MAYOR’S REPORT:

COUNCIL REPORTS:

• Councilmember Deady

• Councilmember Oglesbee

• Councilmember Edelman

• Councilmember Stout

• Councilmember Pepper

ATTORNEY REPORT:

PUBLIC COMMENTS:

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

ADJOURNMENT: